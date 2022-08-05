Mitch Blackman Becomes The Latest ICM Vet To Join APA

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Agency for the Performing Arts announced the hire of veteran talent executive Mitch Blackman.

“Mitch is a one-of-a-kind person and agent, who relates so well to artists because he is one himself. He brings a terrific group of artists across many genres that we are very excited to represent,” said APA CEO Jim Gosnell, APA President Jim Osborne and APA’s head of music Bruce Solar in a joint statement.

Blackman comes to APA after a 15-year stint at rival agency ICM Partners, where he served on the agency’s Leadership Committee but as an accomplished trumpet player, he began his career as an artist before making the jump to the agent world.

Joining Blackman in the transition to APA will be his entire client roster of more than 40 artists, including Blackbear, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington and Music Soulchild.

“I love what’s happening at APA and am excited to join the team which now includes many great friends from ICM, which makes this transition very comfortable for me and my artists,” said Blackman.

Blackman joins a growing list of former ICM Partners agents who have made the jump to APA, including Andrew Rogers, Global Head of Talent, Mike Hayes, Senior Vice-President, Global Concerts, Chris Smith, Senior Vice-President, Concerts and Talent, three new agents in the Alternative & Factual Programming department, Senior Vice-President’s Seth Lawrence, and Ryan Wackerman and agent Katie Kolben, talent agent Phoebe Burnham and Chief Communications Officer, Brad Turell.