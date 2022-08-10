Busta Rhymes To Recieve The BMI Icon Award

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Performing rights organization Broadcast Music, Inc. announced plans to honor hip-hop legend Busta Rhymes with the BMI Icon Award at its 2022 R&B/Hip-Hop Awards on September 7.

The honor will be awarded during the private event, which is scheduled to take place at the LIV Nightclub Miami Beach which will be hosted by BMI President & CEO Mike O’Neill and BMI Vice President, Creative (Atlanta) Catherine Brewton.

“As one of the pioneers of hip-hop, we are excited to honor Busta Rhymes as a BMI Icon,” said Brewton. “Through his award-winning solo work, countless collaborations and acting, Busta is a true innovator in every sense of the word and has made a dynamic impact on legions of fans and music creators worldwide. His quick wit and intricate rapping style have made him legendary, inspiring many young performers to follow in his footsteps. We’re also thrilled to be back in person in Miami, celebrating our top music creators behind some of today’s most-performed songs. We’re looking forward to a fantastic night of great music.”

Rhymes began his professional career in the early 1990s as part of the hip-hop collective Leaders of the New School, but quickly established a reputation for himself as a sought-after collaborator with other artists.

In 1996, he ventured out as a solo artist, quickly landing on the charts with “Woo-Hah!! Got You All in Check” followed by hits such as “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See,” “Break Ya Neck,” “Dangerous,” “Gimme Some More” and “What’s It’s Gonna Be?,” featuring Janet Jackson.

Since then, he’s gone on to earn numerous accolades, including six BET Awards, eight BMI Awards, a Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Award, a Soul Train Award, as well as 12 GRAMMY and 16 MTV Video Music Award nominations.

He’s also made the jump to a successful career in film and television, with roles in films such as haft, Finding Forrester, Master of None, The Rugrats Movie, and several appearances on Fox’s The Masked Singer.