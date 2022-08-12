Booker Prize Winner – Author Salman Rushdie Attacked on Stage in New York State

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Author Salman Rushdie has been attacked on stage in New York state. The Booker Prize winner, 75, was speaking at an event at the Chautauqua Institution at the time.

New York State Police said a male suspect ran onto the stage and attacked Rushdie and an interviewer. “Rushdie suffered an apparent stab wound to the neck,” the police said. On August 12, 2022, at about 11 a.m., a male suspect ran onto the stage and attacked Rushdie and an interviewer. Rushdie suffered an apparent stab wound to the neck and was transported by helicopter to an area hospital. His condition is not yet known.

New York State police have confirmed that a suspect has been taken into custody.

The interviewer, Henry Reese, also suffered a minor head injury. Reese is the co-founder of a non-profit that provides sanctuary to writers exiled under the threat of persecution.

New York governor Kathy Hochul posted a statement on Twitter about Rushdie’s attack, praising first responders at the scene who assisted Rushdie and apprehended the suspected attacker.

Thank you to the swift response of @nyspolice & first responders following today’s attack of author Salman Rushdie. Our thoughts are with Salman & his loved ones following this horrific event. I have directed State Police to further assist however needed in the investigation. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) August 12, 2022

The Indian-born novelist catapulted to fame with Midnight’s Children in 1981, which went on to sell over one million copies in the UK alone. However, Rushdie’s fourth book, The Satanic Verses, forced him into hiding for approximately nine years. The book was banned in some countires.

The post-modern novel didn’t sit well with Muslims who considered the content to be blasphemous. A year after publication, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khomeini called for Rushdie’s execution and offered an award for his execusion.

Rushdie, who has dual citizenship (British and American) is a vocal advocate for freedom of expression and has defended his work on several occasions. His appearance at the Chautauqua Institution event, in western New York, was the first in a summertime lecture series hosted by the non-profit.

An artist at the venue said that rehearsals had been going as normal this morning until the attack inside its amphitheatre. The venue has been on lockdown since she said.