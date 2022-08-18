Destination Chaos Announces Iggy Pop, Parquet Courts, and More for Week-Long Festival in the Dominican Republic

PUERTO PLATA, DR (CelebrityAccess) – The Experience Resorts and Upstart Entertainment unveiled on Wednesday (August 17) its punk rock n roll-inspired winter music festival, “Destination Chaos,” at the Senator Puerto Plata Resort and Spa located on the North Coast of the Dominican Republic that kicks off January 28, 2023, and ends February 4, 2023.

The lineup includes the godfather of rock n roll, Iggy Pop, SoCal’s classic punk from the Descendents, NY’s Parquet Courts, Ukrainian gypsies Gogol Bordello, Peter Hook, Aussie sensation Amyl and the Sniffers, murder folk artist Amigo the Devil and East Coast favorites Bouncing Souls, and more who will be performing on three state of the art stages throughout the beachfront resort.

Tickets for this event of no more than 5,000 guests include round-trip ground transportation, accommodation, entertainment, unlimited meals, tapas, and top-shelf cocktails or mocktails as part of The Experience Resort’s “All You Can make Everything” program.

Mark Stern, the event’s producer who formerly spent 22 years as a co-producer/booker and curator of Las Vegas’ legendary Punk Rock Bowling festival, has parted ways with the organization to launch live entertainment brand Upstart Entertainment and Destination Chaos with his partner, video and visual creator, Chris Wicke.

“I am looking forward to exploring new and creative ideas for throwing events and working with The Experience Resorts crew. I always strive to give the audience and the bands an amazing experience that transcends the typical music festival when putting on an event,” said Stern. “Developing Destination Chaos has been a long-time vision that’s finally coming to fruition, and I couldn’t be more thrilled with how it all came together.” “Destination Chaos is so much more than just a music festival; it’s a party in paradise, offering everything you could want to do, taste, and experience without a single bill once you arrive.”

Tickets go on sale Saturday, August 20, 2022, with special access to Early Bird Discounted packages if you sign up in advance by Friday (August 19) on the Destination Chaos website to receive a password for early bird access.

Other bands scheduled to perform include Shame, The Chats, The Bronx, Starcrawler, Teenage Bottlerocket, Bridge City Sinners, Moscow Death Brigade, and comedy from Josh Adam Meyers, Eddie Pepitone, Casey Balsham, Joe Sib, Natalie Cuomo, and more.