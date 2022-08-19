Introducing The Inside Out Podcast With Paul Mecurio

CelebrityAccess is proud to welcome comedian, performer, and podcaster Paul Mecurio to the platform.

Paul is an Emmy & Peabody Award winning comedian for his work on “The Daily Show w/Jon Stewart,” “The Late Show w/Stephen Colbert,” making recurring appearances on “The Late Show,” other national shows and his own comedy specials. He is also an accomplished actor, hosts the critically acclaimed podcast “Inside Out w/Paul Mecurio,” an award-winning writer and appears regularly as a commentator on news and sports outlets including, CNN, MSNBC, “CBS Sunday Morning,” Fox News, HLN and ESPN.

As an actor, Paul can be seen opposite Golden Globe Winner, Liev Schreiber in the film, “Chuck,” the story about journeyman boxer, Chuck Wepner, the real-life Rocky Balboa, and in the upcoming crime drama film “Johnny and Clyde,” starring Megan Fox.

Paul also created and starred in his hit, unique one-man Broadway show, “Paul Mecurio’s Permission to Speak” which was met with rave reviews and been nominated for the prestigious “Best One-Man Show” Broadway Alliance Award. After the Covid variant shutdown the show will be resumed.

Paul has hosted his own shows for Comedy Central, HBO and CBS as well as his own talk show. He has appeared in his own Comedy Central and Showtime Specials, made several appearances on “The Late Show w/Stephen Colbert,” “The Daily Show,” “The CBS Late, Late Show,” HBO, “The Tonight Show,“ “Conan,” ESPN, and Showtime.

Paul has made dozens of national television appearances as a recurring contributor on the major broadcast and cable networks including on such shows as the venerable

“CBS Sunday Morning,” “CNN New Day,” “CNN Newsroom,” MSNBC, CBS News, NBC News, CBSN, CNBC, ESPN and ESPN +, Fox News, VH-1, “Dr. Drew,” “Katie Couric,” “Outnumbered,” “Kennedy,” “Showbiz Tonight,” “Viewpoint,” “Hannity,” “Fox and Friends,” HLN, “Real Story” and many more.

After graduating Georgetown Law School with high honors, Paul worked as a lawyer on Wall Street at a top tier international law firm (Willkie Farr & Gallagher) and as an investment banker at a major Investment Bank (Credit Suisse), executing multi-billion dollar M&A transactions for Fortune 100 companies.

While on Wall Street Paul was hired by Jay Leno to write jokes for “The Tonight Show.” After living a secret double life as a Wall Street lawyer/banker by day and comedian by night, Paul left Wall Street to go into entertainment full time … if he hadn’t he would have had a nervous breakdown trying to keep the two worlds separate.

Paul was featured on “The Daily Show” as a correspondent and in “The Daily Show” segment, “Second Opinion,” in which Paul skewered the medical profession playing an HMO representative with a less than sympathetic mindset.

He has hosted several shows and pilots for Comedy Central, CBS, HBO and VH-1.

Paul is also a published essayist: “The New York Times Sunday Magazine.”

Paul’s interviewing skills are unparalleled as one can hear on his hit, critically-acclaimed podcast, “Inside Out w/Paul Mecurio” on iTunes, Spotify, iHeart, and Audioboom. He has wide-ranging interests and his guests reflect that. His A-list guests at the pinnacle of the worlds of entertainment, pop culture, music, politics, science, sports and more, include …

Paul McCartney, Stephen Colbert, Kevin Costner, Spike Lee, Kristin Chenoweth, Bryan Cranston, Judd Apatow, Michael Strahan, Kyra Sedgwick, Billy Bob Thornton, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Jay Leno, Joe Walsh, Famke Janssen, Historian Jon Meacham, Tim Robbins, Laura Prepon, Thomas Friedman of The New York Times, Bill Burr, Elizabeth Perkins, Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Ludacris, Lewis Black, CEO Meg Whitman, Ken Burns, Bob Costas and many more.

Paul has also made appearances in the prestigious New York Comedy Festival, The Montreal “Just for Laughs” Festival and the Glasgow/Edinburgh Comedy Festival.

Tune in to Paul’s first podcast published on CelebrityAccess: Inside Out w/Paul Mecurio: Paul McCartney

Listen to Paul’s podcast here: http://apple.co/2cMp0sV and https://bit.ly/3zBbfWe

Here’s Paul during a stand-up appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: