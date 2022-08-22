Fetty Wap Pleads Guilty To Drug Distribution Charges, Faces Up To 10 Years In Prison

(CelebrityAccess) — On Monday, rapper Fetty Wap pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to possess and distribute cocaine as part of a ring of alleged co-conspirators that includes at least five other individuals.

According to the NJ advanced media, Fetty Wap, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, admitted in federal court on Monday that he 1 kilogram of heroin, 400 grams of fentanyl, 5 kilograms of cocaine and 280 grams of a substance mixed with cocaine base.

“I agreed with other people to distribute cocaine. I knew the conduct was illegal,” Maxwell told the court.

Maxwell faces a mandatory 5-year minimum sentence with potential for up to 10 years behind bars. Prosecutors said that Maxwell waived his right to appeal as long as his sentence was limited to 10 years and one month, or less.

Maxwell was arrested on federal drug charges at Citi Field in October, ahead of his performance at the Rolling Loud festival. He was one of six individuals charged in connection with the alleged import of contraband drugs from the West Coast through the U.S. postal service and vehicles with secret compartments.

A charge related to the alleged use of firearms in connection with a drug trafficking crime has since been dropped.

Maxwell was originally released on $500,000 bond but he his bail was revoked earlier this month after Maxwell allegedly displayed a gun during a Facetime call and threatened to kill someone.

Fetty Wap first made a name for himself in 2015 with the release of “Trap Queen,” which rapped about the manufacturing and selling drugs. While he failed to achieve similar success with his musical follow-ups, he expanded his brand into other avenues, including fashion and video games.