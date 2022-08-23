Former Cradle of Filth Stuart Anstis Dead At 48

(CelebrityAccess) — Stuart Anstis, best known as the guitarists for British black metal band Cradle of Filth died on August 21st. He was 48.

Anstis’ passing was announced by his wife via social media. A cause of death was not provided.

Anstis joined Cradle of Filth in 1995 after a group shakeup saw founding guitarist Paul Ryan and guitarist Paul Allender step away from the band.

During his tenure, he performed with the band two of their studio albums, the critically acclaimed Dusk… and Her Embrace and Cruelty and the Beast before departing the group in 1999.

He went on to cofound the short-lived band Bastardsun with former Metal Church vocalist David Wayne.

Following Anstis passing, former Cradle of Filth member Dani Filth paid tribute to his former bandmate on social media: