Spotify Adds Live Collaboration To Online Music Studio

(Hypebot) — Soundtrap, Spotify’s online music studio, has released some killer updates this month. Among them live collaboration and new auto-save tools for creators. Here’s everything you need to know…

by Randi Zimmerman from the Symphonic Blog

About Soundtrap

Soundtrap is a digital audio workspace where artists can combine beats, loops and instruments, connect their own tracks, record, edit, and even collaborate on different devices, all in real-time. Since Spotify first acquired the platform 5 years ago, it has evolved to encompass tons of great features like powerful audio editing tools, remote multi-track interviewing with video chat, smart transcribing, and so much more.

Pricing starts at USD $7.99 per month for music creators. However, Soundtrap still offers unlimited projects, 4,880 loops, 440 instruments and sounds and 150,000 sound effects for free even without a premium subscription.

What’s new?

Now, the new live collaboration and auto-save features join the lineup. In addition, they’ve introduced live commenting, which gives collaborators the ability to comment and share feedback on a certain parts of the project in real-time. — Want to retry a vocal or add in some filters? Leave a comment and the other person can see it right away, wherever they are. Easy as that.

“Live collaboration and auto-save – which are currently in beta – means that we can show real time changes between collaborators without a “sync” button. It shows real-time changes, and autosave is automatic, which means users can keep in that creative flow.” says Bryan Johnson, Spotify’s Head of International Artist & Industry Partnerships.

Spotify for Artists also dropped a Masterclass video that features artists Snow Tha Product and Fabian Mazur on how they use the new Soundtrap features. — To learn more, check it out below…