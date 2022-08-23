Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Soundtrap

Spotify Adds Live Collaboration To Online Music Studio

(Hypebot) — Soundtrap, Spotify’s online music studio, has released some killer updates this month. Among them live collaboration and new auto-save tools for creators. Here’s everything you need to know…

by Randi Zimmerman from the Symphonic Blog

About Soundtrap

Soundtrap is a digital audio workspace where artists can combine beats, loops and instruments, connect their own tracks, record, edit, and even collaborate on different devices, all in real-time. Since Spotify first acquired the platform 5 years ago, it has evolved to encompass tons of great features like powerful audio editing tools, remote multi-track interviewing with video chat, smart transcribing, and so much more.

Pricing starts at USD $7.99 per month for music creators. However, Soundtrap still offers unlimited projects, 4,880 loops, 440 instruments and sounds and 150,000 sound effects for free even without a premium subscription.

What’s new?

Now, the new live collaboration and auto-save features join the lineup. In addition, they’ve introduced live commenting, which gives collaborators the ability to comment and share feedback on a certain parts of the project in real-time. — Want to retry a vocal or add in some filters? Leave a comment and the other person can see it right away, wherever they are. Easy as that.

“Live collaboration and auto-save – which are currently in beta – means that we can show real time changes between collaborators without a “sync” button. It shows real-time changes, and autosave is automatic, which means users can keep in that creative flow.” says Bryan Johnson, Spotify’s Head of International Artist & Industry Partnerships. 

Spotify for Artists also dropped a Masterclass video that features artists Snow Tha Product and Fabian Mazur on how they use the new Soundtrap features. — To learn more, check it out below…

