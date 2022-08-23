The Big Climate Change Festival Postponed Until 2023

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The Big Climate Thing Festival announced that it will no longer happen in September of this year and has been postponed to 2023. The new climate action concert was to raise awareness about growing concern over human-led destruction of the planet. In September, Haim, The Roots, and Sheryl Crow were set to headline the event at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium. New dates have yet to be announced.

“We felt that if we couldn’t produce the event in a way that met the high standards for participation, impact, and sustainability that are the foundation of The Big Climate Thing, then it was the responsible choice to postpone until we can,” organizers wrote in a statement.

The festival was announced in June and is being produced by Climate Control Projects with a mix of music and climate programming, including videos, talks, and calls to action. Proceeds from the event will support Brian Eno’s non-profit, EarthPercent. The organization aims to raise $100 million by 2030, taking music-industry funds and turning them into climate initiatives. The festival will be carbon-mapped to focus efforts on reducing its environmental impact.

The festival organizers’ complete statement is below.