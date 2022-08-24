Gus Dapperton Signs With Warner Records

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Genre-crossing singer, songwriter, and producer Gus Dapperton has signed with Warner Records.

“I feel so much pride to be able to work with new partners like Warner Records and grow my team to a place it’s never been. In honor of moving forward and turning the tide, I wanted to cover a song that has always helped me through transitions. It’s highly relatable to me in so many ways. I am pleased to be able to share this cover of “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac with such incredible news and as an ode to this new chapter of my life.”

To mark his major lable debut, Dapperton announced the release of a synth-heavy cover of Fleetwood Mac’s ballad “Landslide.”

The 25-year-old Dapperton first launched a career as an industry artist but didn’t break through to the mainstream until 2019 when he was featured on Benee’s smash single “Supalonely.”

Since then, he’s returned to the charts through collaborations such as “Metorite” with Anna of the North, which has generated more than 4 million streams on Spotify alone.

He released a pair of albums, including critically acclaimed debut album Where Polly People Go to Read, as well as two EPs in his own right.

As well, he kicked off a current tour of Europe in Chorzow, Poland, on August 12, and also stops in Paris, Dublin, London, and Madrid.