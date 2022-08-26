Artist Manager Kaitlin Madewell Partners With Red Light Management

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Artist manager Kaitlin Madewell has partnered with Red Light Management (RLM), bringing clients Kameron Marlowe and Grey Zeigler to RLM’s roster. Meagan Bennington also joins the company as the day-to-day manager for Zeigler and will assist in daily operations.

Madewell discovered Marlowe through a mutual friend in December 2018, and the two began working together months later. After being introduced to Zeigler in March of 2020, Madewell listened to one demo and was sold immediately.

“The opportunities at Red Light are endless,” Madewell explains. “Building a successful artist takes an army and I am extremely grateful they see the same thing I do for both Kameron and Grey. There are no limitations, and I can’t be more thrilled to be joining such an incredible team.”

Marlowe is signed to Columbia Nashville and is set to release his debut album this Friday (August 26). The rising country singer kicks off his first headlining tour, the “We Were Cowboys” tour at Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl on September 8.

A fresh pop face, Zeigler recently released her viral hit “Sensitive Subject” and will hit the road with pop/EDM duo NOTD this fall starting in Minneapolis on Sepptember 14.

“We are so excited that Kaitlin has joined the Red Light family and has entrusted her roster of artists, Kameron Marlowe and Grey Zeigler,” says Red Light Management’s Tom Becci. “The sky is the limit for these two artists.”