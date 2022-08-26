Harry Styles Expands His Tour In North And South America And Adds European Leg

(CelebrityAccess) – Former One Direction star Harry Styles expanded his current Love On Tour run with the addition of the dates for his European leg, as well as new shows in North and South America.

In the U.S., Styles added new shows at the Moody Center in Austin on October 3rd and Chicago’s United Center on October 15th, as well as São Paulo in Brazil on December 13th.

He also revealed that his November 19th show in Lima will move to the more spacious Estadio Nacional

Styles announced 19 new dates on the continent, with tour dates kicking off on May 13th at CASA Arena in Horsens, Denmark, and winding up at RCF Arena in Reggio, Italy.

The Live Nation-produced tour now encompasses 83 shows across 22 countries.

TICKETS: See full on sale timing per market below and visit hstyles.co.uk/tour for more information.

• On Sale Monday, August 29th at 9am PET: Tue Nov 29 – Lima, Peru

• On Sale Tuesday, August 30th at 10am local: Tues Dec 13 – São Paulo, Brazil

• On Sale Thursday, September 1st at 10am local: Mon Oct 03 – Austin, TX & Sat Oct 15 – Chicago, IL

• On Sale Friday, September 2nd at 10am local: Newly Announced EU/UK Dates