Femme It Forward Reveals The Lineup For The 2022 Serenade Concert Series

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Femme It Forward, the female-led entertainment company formed as a joint venture with Live Nation, announced the lineup for the 2022 return of its Serenade concert series.

The four concerts, which kick off in September and run through the fall of 2022, will feature performances by Ty Dolla $ign, Ne-Yo, Boyz II Men, and Eric Benét along with support from dvsn, Jacquees, Arin Ray, Tone Stith, Musiq Soulchild, J. Holiday, Dru Hill, 112, and Donell Jones.

The concerts begin on September 16th with a performance by Ty Dolla $ign, dvsn, Jacquees, Arin Ray, and Tone Stith at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.

Ne-Yo, Musiq Soulchild, and J. Holiday are scheduled to take the stage on October 7th, followed by Boyz II Men, Dru Hill, and 112 on November 25th at the Premier Theater at Foxwoods Casino Resort in Ledyard, Connecticut.

Eric Benét, and Donell Jones will conclude the concert series for 2022 at the Hard Rock in Gary, Indiana, on December 10th.

“We’re looking forward to bringing our Serenade concert series to new cities this fall,” said Heather Lowery, President + CEO of Femme It Forward. “This all-star lineup of male artists proves that R&B is not dead and that men celebrate women too.”