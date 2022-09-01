Alejandro Sanz Signs ‘Evolved’ Management Deal

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Spanish singer/songwriter Alejandro Sanz, one of the most iconic and influential artists in Latin music, is kicking off a new phase in his career with an unorthodox management agreement, Billboard has reported.

Sanz, who hasn’t had formal management in place since 2016, will now work with two separate executives, each of them focused on a different area of his career.

Alex Mizrahi, who heads management and promotion company OCESA-Seitrack, will now oversee Sanz’s international management and business. Iñigo Zabala, the former president of Warner Music Iberia and Latin America, will oversee his recording career and creative output.

“There is strength in numbers,” said Sanz, explaining his decision to work with two separate entities. “I’m excited about this partnership with Álex Mizrahi and Íñigo Zabala. The three of us believe artists should develop in an ideal environment for creation, and I feel this connection between us will result in an evolved management model, where each of us brings his knowledge and experience to reach our common goals.”

With a 25-year trajectory under his belt that includes Spain’s two top-selling albums of all time, Sanz, signed to Universal Music, continues to be a touring and recording powerhouse. “It’s hard to imagine anyone who hasn’t fallen in love, laughed or cried to an Alejandro Sanz song. The enormous power of his music goes beyond borders, ages and languages,” says Mizrahi, whose company – OCESA-Seitrack — is a subsidiary of Seitrack Management and live event giant OCESA.

On his end, Zabala’s ties to Sanz are tight; as a Warner executive, he signed Sanz to his first major record label deal over 20 years ago, and remained his friend even after Sanz moved to Universal.

“It’s an honor to collaborate again with Alejandro Sanz, whom I consider one of the best composers of all time. His influence on what is Latin music today can be felt everywhere,” said Zabala.

A four-time Grammy Award winner and 25-time Latin Grammy winner who was also the Latin Academy’s Person of the Year in 2017, Sanz is one of Latin music’s most celebrated and influential artists, both at a musical and political level.

Sanz was long-managed by Spanish manager Rosa Lagarrigue, but the two parted ways in 2016 in a split that ended up in a legal dispute.

Since then, Sanz has not had formal management, but had his own offices and management firm, MOW, which handles Spanish artists Nina Pastori and Pol Granch. Now, Seitrak will also have a hand in their management as well.