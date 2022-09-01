Kane Brown Announces 2023 ‘Drunk or Dreaming’ Tour With Dustin Lynch, Gabby Barrett and LoCash

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Kane Brown has a busy tour schedule for this year, and he has added more for Spring 2023 with the newly announced US part of the Drunk or Dreaming Tour.

The 24-date tour will kick off on March 16 in Grand Rapids, after which it will run through the midwest, the southern, and the western US, wrapping up in Greenwood Village on June 10.

Dustin Lynch, Gabby Barrett, and LoCash will join as openers. Brown announced the news on Wednesday (August 31) on social media, writing, “LETS GOOOO!!!!”

Lynch also revealed the news to his fans, sharing that he is “pumped to head out” with Brown, and LoCash shared a similar message on their accounts.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 9. The pre-sale begins Tuesday, September 6.

The international Drunk or Dreaming Tour runs from September 2022 through January 2023, visiting Australia, Canada, the UK, and Europe. Chris Lane, Blanco Brown, Restless Road, and Jessie James Decker join him on the fall leg.

Brown will release his third studio album, Different Man, on September 9. The tour is named after the album song “Drunk or Dreamin.'” The singer performed another album song, “Grand,” at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) this past Sunday (August 28).

Kane Brown’s 2023 Drunk or Dreaming Tour Dates:

March 16 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena+

March 17 — Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center+

March 18 — Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena+

March 23 — Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena+

March 24 — Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena+

March 25 — Huntington, W.V. @ Mountain Health Arena+

March 30 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena+

March 31 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena+

April 1 — North Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena+

April 13 — Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena+

April 14 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center+

April 15 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center+

April 20 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Stanford PREMIER Center+

April 21 — Rapid City, S.D. @ The Monument+

April 23 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center+

April 27 — San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center+

May 6 — Bossier City, La. @ Brookshire Grocery Arena+

May 12 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center+

May 18 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena+

May 19 — Missoula, Mont. @ Adams Fieldhouse+

May 20 — Billings, Mont. @ MetraPark Arena+

June 2 — St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amp*

June 3 — St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amp*

June 10 — Greenwood Village, Colo. @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre*

+ with Dustin Lynch

* with Gabby Barrett