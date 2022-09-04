Firefly Music Festival Announces Partnership with Autograph and AEG Presents to Release First-Ever NFT Collection

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Firefly Music Festival, the largest East Coast camping festival, announced a new partnership with Autograph, the Web3 brand co-founded by Tom Brady, and AEG Presents to provide access and experiences for fans to discover at this year’s festival, taking place September 22-25, 2022 in Dover, DE.

As part of the partnership, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, all wristband-holders attending the festival will have the opportunity to redeem one of five NFTs, granting exciting perks, including a dedicated entry lane and on-site festival experiences. Additionally, all festival-goers will have the chance to experience Autograph’s on-site activation.

Every wristband holder can collect a Firefly Lumina NFT using their wristband or ticket code to reveal an NFT tier – Mint, Lilac, Coral, Sky, or Dandelion. Each level provides a specific perk, such as VIP Weekend Passes, an Exclusive Firefly 10th Anniversary DJ Set with White Panda, Autograph Rooftop Lounge, Ferris Wheel Rides, and co-branded merchandise.

“After very successful activations at Hangout and Electric Forest, we are thrilled to welcome Firefly Festival-goers into the Autograph community,” said Dillon Rosenblatt, CEO and Co-founder of Autograph. “Besides providing many music fans with their first ever NFTs, we’re offering real-world benefits with each Firefly Lumina. We’re glad Autograph can play a role in deepening Firefly attendees’ festival experiences and provide fans with a digital souvenir to commemorate their weekend.”

“We are always looking for ways to give our Firefly attendees and avid music lovers the best experience while they are with us for four days at The Woodlands,” said Stephanie Mezzano, Vice President and Festival Director of Firefly Music Festival. “Offering fans new and exclusive ways to enjoy their favorite performances while giving them an Autograph NFT to take home is a no-brainer.”