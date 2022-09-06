BLACKPINK Announce ‘Born Pink’ – 2022 North American and Europe Tour Dates

(CelebrityAccess) – BLACKPINK have shared details of their 2022 European and North American tour.

The tour will kick off in North America at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on October 25, with the K-pop four-piece playing arenas in Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Hamilton, Ontario, Canada; Chicago, Illinois; Newark, New Jersey, and wraps in Los Angeles, California at Banc of California Stadium on November 19.

The tour dates will resume in London and then move to Barcelona, Spain; Cologne, Germany; Paris, France; Copenhagen, Denmark, and Berlin, Germany, before closing at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on December 22.

Tickets go on-sale Friday (September 16). Pre-sales begin on September 13, and VIP packages will be available.

The tour supports their second studio album Born Pink, which will be released on September 16.

It follows the release of the band’s record-breaking single “Pink Venom” last month, which made history by becoming the most significant release by a female group or solo artist this decade.

The song, featured on their upcoming album, debuted at No. 1 on Spotify’s global top songs chart and amassed more than 7.9M streams within the first 24 hours. The official music video reached 100Mviews faster than any video by a female group in history, with 90.4M views counted within the first 24 hours.

BLACKPINK 2022 Tour Dates:

OCTOBER

Tuesday 25 – Dallas American Airlines Center

Saturday 29 – Houston Toyota Center

NOVEMBER

Wednesday 02 – Atlanta State Farm Arena

Sunday 06 – Hamilton FirstOntario Centre

Monday 07 – Hamilton FirstOntario Centre

Thursday 10 – Chicago United Center

Friday 11 – Chicago United Center

Monday 14 – Newark Prudential Center

Tuesday 15 – Newark Prudential Center

Saturday 19 – Los Angeles Banc of California Stadium

Wednesday 30 – London The O2

DECEMBER

Thursday 01 – London The O2

Monday 05 – Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi

Thursday 08 – Cologne Lanxess Arena

Sunday 11 – Paris Accor Arena

Monday 12 – Paris Accor Arena

Thursday 15 – Copenhagen Royal Arena

Monday 19 – Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena

Thursday 22 –Amsterdam Ziggo Dome

According to YG Entertainment, the title for the album – branded as a “comeback project” for BLACKPINK – “implies the identity” of the group, “which is never ordinary and will exude a fatal aura.”

Last month, the members of BLACKPINK took to Instagram to commemorate the sixth anniversary of their debut.