Report: Sony Exits Russia

MOSCOW (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music has pulled the plug on operations in Russia amid ongoing conflict between the Russian Federation and their neighbor, Ukraine.

The decision to exit the region comes almost six months to the day when Sony joined the other majors in suspending operations in Russia, following the invasion of Ukraine on February 24th.

“As the war continues to have a devastating humanitarian impact in Ukraine, and sanctions on Russia continue to increase, we can no longer maintain a presence in Russia, effective immediately,” Sony said in a statement provided to Billboard, who first reported the news.

Per Billboard, a local management company will take over Sony’s Russian assets and sources told the publication that the venture will be overseen by Arina Dmitrieva, who previously served as MD of Sony Music Russia.