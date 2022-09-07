Two Door Cinema Club Cancel European Tour As Bassist Kevin Baird Fights Incurable Autoimmune Disease

(CelebrityAccess) – Two Door Cinema Club has canceled its European tour as bassist Kevin Baird battles an “incurable autoimmune disease.” The “Sleep Alone” band won’t be performing their upcoming European headline tour as Baird rests, as he’s been receiving treatment for the illness.
In a lengthy statement shared on the band’s social media pages, Baird said: “Earlier this year, I was diagnosed with an incurable autoimmune disease and had been receiving treatment for this by the incredible NHS.
A message from Kevin… pic.twitter.com/MX5NlNfJWh
— Two Door Cinema Club (@TDCinemaClub) September 5, 2022
“I’ve been experiencing a lot of ups and downs in managing this bullsh*t of a disease, and after a lot of long chats with my doctor, we’ve decided that the next step is surgery to remove the affected organ, after which it should be much more manageable. I’m scheduled to have the operation in a few weeks, so I’m really sorry to have to tell you we’re going to have to cancel our EU tour in September/October.”
The musician added that his current medical advice is to “wait and see how recovery goes” after the operation before deciding on shows later in 2022. “We will, of course, keep you guys updated as to whether the North American tour will proceed; as soon as we know, you’ll know. I know this is far from ideal, and we’re so sad we won’t be able to make these EU shows happen; we’ve been so looking forward to seeing you after so long!”
Kevin also thanked the NHS, his bandmates Alex Timble and Sam Halliday, and the fans for their support. He said: “I want to say thank you to the amazing NHS for taking such good care of me, thank you to Sam and Alex for their support and understanding, but mainly thanks to all of you for being the best fans in the world.”
The band also tweeted: “Refunds will be available from the point of purchase. Love. TDCC x.”
The Irish trio’s fifth studio album, Keep On Smiling, arrived last week and was written and produced by the band both during and coming out of the COVID-enforced lockdowns.