Endeavor Names Richard Weitz and Christian Muirhead Co-Chairs At WME

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Endeavor, the parent company behind the sports and entertainment giant WME, announced the appointment of Richard Weitz and Christian Muirhead as co-chairman of the agency.

Richard Weitz currently serves in a leadership role in the agency’s scripted television department and first joined Endeavor in 1997. He was promoted to partner at the agency in 2002 when he was named as the head of the agency’s television packaging department.

His resume also includes stints at InterTalent Agency and ICM where he first met Ariel Emanuel and Rick Rosen, WME said.

An active philanthropist, Weitz created a fundraising platform, ‘RWQuarantunes,’ which would raise more than $35 million over two years for a variety of causes, including support for organizations working to defray the impact of COVID-19 as well as other health and social justice organizations in need.

“WME is home to me, and I’m thrilled to carry on its century-long history and help set the course for its next 100 years. I’ve had the privilege of working with some of the most talented artists, agents, and industry executives for over 25 years. I’m humbled to have this incredible opportunity to expand on those relationships and introduce new ones, while working with Ari Greenburg, Dan Limerick, and the entire management team to create further value for our clients,” Weitz said of his appointment.

Christian Muirhead joined the William Morris Agency in 2004 and was tapped to oversee its communications in 2008. Following WME’s merger with Endeavor in 2009, he became Head of Communications and played a significant role in the integration of the two agencies.

In 2014, Muirhead was named Endeavor’s Chief Communications Officer and has overseen a communications team supporting multiple subsidiaries in the sports and entertainment world, including WME, UFC, and IMG.

As well, Muirhead co-leads Endeavor’s government relations practice and social impact efforts and he oversees the agency’s architecture team which leverages Endeavor’s infrastructure for key clients and assets.

“Having started my journey at WME, I’ve had a front row seat to the evolution of the entertainment business and the growing influence of talent in shaping it,” said Muirhead. “I look forward to leveraging the full scale and depth of Endeavor’s network on our clients’ behalf, forging connections and creating opportunities to help them build industry-leading brands and businesses.”

The two will succeed the agency’s current chairman, Lloyd Braun, who plans to step down at the end of 2022.

“I would like to thank Lloyd for his leadership over these past three years, navigating WME through the pandemic and setting the agency on course for its best financial year on record,” said Mark Shapiro, President, Endeavor. “Lloyd has left an indelible mark on WME and laid a strong foundation for the future.”

Continued Shapiro: “The appointment of Richard and Christian marks a truly transformative day for WME, which continues to be the inspirational core of Endeavor. I’ve seen first-hand their innate ability to lead, to build meaningful relationships, and to leverage the broader Endeavor network in service to our clients’ aspirations. Coupled with their deep understanding of the entertainment landscape, I can say with certainty that there are no better or more complementary individuals to now lead the agency.”