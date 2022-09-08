Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

  • Analytics
  • Tour Dates
Artist News Industry News Touring News
Maddy O'Neal And Sam Bush Join The String Cheese Incident's Destination Fest

Maddy O’Neal And Sam Bush Join The String Cheese Incident’s Destination Fest

Staff Writer  Contact MePosted on
2 0

RUNAWAY BAY, Jamaica (CelebrityAccess) — The String Cheese Incident expanded The Jamaica Incident, their three-day destination music festival in Jamaica with the addition of Denver-based electro-soul artist Maddy O’Neal and progressive bluegrass legend Sam Bush and his band to the lineup.

The newly announced performers are in addition to the three full two-set SCI amplified shows and an acoustic set already planned for the weekend as well as Jason Hann, who will oversee a disco pool party at night.

Attendees will be able to sign up for other events as well with SCI as well, including paddle boarding or kayaking with Billy and Keith, a scavenger hunt around the resort with Kyle, a beach soccer tournament with Kang, an opportunity to learn traditional Jamaican rhythms in the Jamaican Drum Circle with Jason, or be a part of an offsite group excursion with Travis.

The event is scheduled to take place at Runaway Bay in Jamaica from January 20-24.

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post

Join CelebrityAccess Now