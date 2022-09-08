Maddy O’Neal And Sam Bush Join The String Cheese Incident’s Destination Fest

RUNAWAY BAY, Jamaica (CelebrityAccess) — The String Cheese Incident expanded The Jamaica Incident, their three-day destination music festival in Jamaica with the addition of Denver-based electro-soul artist Maddy O’Neal and progressive bluegrass legend Sam Bush and his band to the lineup.

The newly announced performers are in addition to the three full two-set SCI amplified shows and an acoustic set already planned for the weekend as well as Jason Hann, who will oversee a disco pool party at night.

Attendees will be able to sign up for other events as well with SCI as well, including paddle boarding or kayaking with Billy and Keith, a scavenger hunt around the resort with Kyle, a beach soccer tournament with Kang, an opportunity to learn traditional Jamaican rhythms in the Jamaican Drum Circle with Jason, or be a part of an offsite group excursion with Travis.

The event is scheduled to take place at Runaway Bay in Jamaica from January 20-24.