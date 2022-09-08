The Smile Drummer Tom Skinner Announces New Solo Album – ‘Voices of Bishara’

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Tom Skinner, best known as the drummer for Radiohead offshoot The Smile, has announced a new album. Voices of Bishara is set to be released on November 4 on the Brownwood/International Anthem/Nonesuch label.

Skinner’s new album marks his first release under his real name, following 2012’s self-titled debut as Hello Skinny.

Skinner explains that “Bishara” translates as “good news” or “the bringer of good news.” The artist tells Exclaim.ca, “This record is an attempt to put something truthful into the world, through collaboration and community, at a time of rising dishonesty and disinformation … by bringing the musicians on this album who are very dear to me together, we pay homage to that idea by collectively spreading light where there is increasing darkness.”

Skinner recorded Voices of Bishara alongside a cellist, a bass player, and two saxophonists performing in the same room. He then took “a very liberal approach with the scissors” to cut and rearrange to breathe “new life” into the music.

The album is now available for pre-order.

In November, Skinny and the Smile will begin a North American tour behind their debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention.