Aerosmith Plays A Packed, Hometown Show At Fenway

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) — To mark their 50th anniversary, Grammy-winning rock legends Aerosmith performed a hometown show in front of a packed house at iconic Fenway Park in Boston.

More than 38,700 tickets were sold for the show, setting a concert record for the iconic venue, which also serves as the home field to the Boston Red Sox.

The day before the show, Tyler made a stop at 1325 Commonwealth Ave, a building that houses an apartment where all five members of the band once lived. The building was one of several in the area that hosted Aerosmith-themed projects both before and after Aerosmith’s Fenway show.

Aerosmith’s Fenway visit follows the band’s September 4th show in Bangor, Maine, and the band is slated to return to Las Vegas later this month to continue their successful “Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild” residency at at Dolby Live at Park MGM on September 14th.