Brandi Carlile Announces A Livestream IMAX Performance For Her Latest Album

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile is headed to the big screen with a livestream performance of her latest project “In the Canyon Haze” to IMAX Theaters across the country.

Directed by Sam Wrench, the livestream will see Carlile perform “In The Canyon Haze” against the backdrop of Laurel Canyon, the home of the music scene that inspired the re-imagined album.

The livestream will take place at IMAX theaters around the country on September 28th and is set to coincide with the release of Carlile’s eighth studio album, “In The Canyon Haze.”

“I’ve made a terrifying and beautiful commitment to livestream a complete performance of my new project “In the Canyon Haze” to IMAX Theaters across the country. The music and harmonies are complex and lush… anything could happen. You will hear these songs like you’ve never heard them before and I expect that it’ll be one of the most potent and welcome challenges of my career to bring this to you in such stark detail. Live is live. Rock and roll is a risk and I’m HERE for it,” Carlile said, announcing the livestream.