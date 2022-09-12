Debbie Gibson Announces ‘Winterlicious’ Holiday Tour Alongside New Holiday Album

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Singer, songwriter, actress, and producer Debbie Gibson announced the release of her first-ever holiday album, Winterlicious, set to be released on October 21. The debut holiday album will offer a mix of originals and reimagined covers.

To celebrate the album’s release, Gibson will appear on TalkShopLive on October 17. Fans can purchase autographed copies of the new album and ask her questions live.

This will be Gibson’s first album in this genre in 36 years, featuring a magical collaboration with her pop soulmate Joey McIntyre (NKOTB), who co-wrote the new song, “Heartbreak Holiday” for those missing that special someone during the holidays. Gibson’s Daddy Joe joins her on a stunning new rendition of “White Christmas,” and her original infectious song “Christmas Star,” which came out in 2021, is also included.

WINTERLICIOUS TRACKLISTING

Let It Snow

I Wish Everyday Is Christmas

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

Heartbreak Holiday duet with Joey McIntyre

The Gift

Christmas Star

Jingle Those Bells

The Candy Man

Christmas Dreams

Sleigh Ride

Jingle Bell Rock/The Christmas Song

Illuminate

White Christmas duet with Daddy Joe

Cheers!

Gibson has also announced the “Winterlicious” holiday tour that will begin in California on November 25.

‘WINTERLICIOUS’ TOUR

Friday, November 25 – Victoria Gardens Cultural Center- Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Saturday, November 26 – Viejas Casino – Alpine, CA

Wednesday, November 30 – The Vogel – Red Bank, NJ

Thursday, December 1 – Paramount- Huntington, NY

Saturday, December 3 – Rivers Casino – Philadelphia, PA (on-sale September 16)

Sunday, December 4 – Maryland Hall – Annapolis, MD

Wednesday, December 7 – Knight Theater – Charlotte, NC

Thursday, December 8 – Walhalla PAC – Walhalla, SC

Saturday, December 10 – Riviera Theater – Charleston, SC

Sunday, December 11 – Center Stage – Atlanta, GA

Thursday, December 15 – Capitol Theatre – Clearwater, FL

Friday, December 16 – Seminole Casino – Immokalee, FL

Saturday, December 17 – WJCT Studios – Jacksonville, FL

In 2021, Gibson released her 10th studio pop album, The Body Remembers – her first in 20 years on her label Stargirl Records. It is filled with a mix of modern pop hooks, club riffs, and tracks that pay homage to her earlier music. The Body Remembers all things Gibson stands for – empowerment, living your best life, and staying #EternallyElectric.

Gibson was born in Brooklyn and raised in Long Island, NY. Her 1987 debut album, Out of the Blue, went triple-platinum and launched her career at 16. The album’s single “Foolish Beat” made Gibson the youngest artist to write, produce, and perform a No. 1 track on the Billboard Hot 100. As of today, she is still the youngest female to do so. ASCAP recognized Gibson as Songwriter of the Year in 1989.

She has sold more than 16 million albums worldwide and released ten studio albums and five compilations.