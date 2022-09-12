Her Majesty’s Theatre in the West End To Change Names

HAYMARKET (CelebrityAccess) – The Phantom of The Opera will have its home rechristened; it has been revealed.

Her Majesty’s Theatre on Haymarket is set to be retitled, as confirmed by a spokesperson for venue owner LWTheatres earlier this week. The land beneath it is on a long-term lease from the Crown Estate.

It is expected that given there is a new monarch, Charles III, the venue (built-in 1897) will revert to its older title, His Majesty’s Theatre. LWTheatres owner Andrew Lloyd Webber also told the BBC that Her Majesty’s “will now, of course, be His Majesty’s Theatre,” though he did not confirm the timing, only saying it would happein in the “appropriate time.”

The 1216-seat theatre held this title from 1901 to 1952 when Queen Elizabeth II first came to the throne. Older buildings that sat on the same site also changed their name for the respective king or queen.

The date for the renaming has not been revealed.