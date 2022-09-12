Scott Mantell Joins United Talent Agency

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Following the acquisition of ICM Partners by rival Creative Artists Agency, veteran talent executive Scott Mantell has joined United Talent Agency as a music agent.

Mantell will be based in Los Angeles and brings a diverse and substantial client roster UTA, including LL Cool J, Jill Scott, Toni Braxton, D’Angelo, Postmodern Jukebox, Disney Concerts, The Driver Era, Aly & AJ, Kiana Lede, Macy Gray, Gashi, Jeff Goldblum & the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, and many others.

Before joining UTA, Mantell spent almost two decades at ICM Partners, starting as an assistant in 2003 and rising to become a partner and co-head of International Touring and part of the agency’s music leadership team.

Mantell began his career in music in 2002 at APA after graduating from the University of California San Diego.