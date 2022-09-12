Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny Top The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

(CelebrityAccess) — Taylor Swift and the video for her single “All Too Well” took top honors at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night, taking the moon man for Video of the Year.

The video, which Swift wrote, directed, and released late last year, was from the re-release of her “Red” album, which she re-recorded amid a dispute with her former label, Big Machine.

With the win, Swift became the first artist in history to win the coveted Video of the Year award on three separate occasions. Previous wins include 2015 for “Bad Blood” and 2019 for “You Need to Calm Down.”

While accepting the award, Swift revealed to fans that her next album will hit the shelves and streaming platforms next month.

“We wouldn’t have been able to make this short film if it weren’t for you, the fans. … You embolden me, so I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand new album comes out October 21. And I will tell you more at midnight,” she told the audience at the Prudential Center on Sunday night.

Swift was far from the only winner at the awards show on Sunday night and Nicki Minaj was recognized with a Video Vanguard Award, MTV’s version of a lifetime achievement award.

“I wish that Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson were here,” said Minaj, accepting the award while underscoring the importance of mental health. “I wish that people understood what they meant and what they were going through. I wish people took mental health seriously, even for the people who you think have the perfect lives.”

MTV also lauded the legendary California rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers with Global Icon Award.

Bad Bunny, who performed during the awards show from Yankee Stadium, fended off challenges from other nominees such as Drake, Lizzo, Harry Styles, and Ed Sheeran to take home the moon man for Artist of the Year.

“I always knew that I could become a huge artist without changing my culture, my slang, and my language,” he said. “I am Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, from Puerto Rico to the world.”

Check out the full list of winners below

Video of the year

Doja Cat, “Woman”

Drake featuring Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”

Ed Sheeran, “Shivers”

Harry Styles, “As It Was“

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Brutal”

WINNER: Taylor Swift, “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Artist of the year

WINNER: Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Song of the year

Adele, “Easy On Me”

WINNER: Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat, “Woman”

Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)”

Lizzo, “About Damn Time”

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Best new artist

Baby Keem

WINNER: Dove Cameron

Gayle

Latto

Måneskin

Seventeen

Push performance of the year

September 2021: Griff, “One Night”

October 2021: Remi Wolf, “Sexy Villain”

November 2021: Nessa Barrett, “i hope ur miserable until ur dead”

WINNER: December 2021: Seventeen, “Rock With You”

January 2021: Mae Muller, “Better Days”

February 2022: Gayle, “abcdefu”

March 2022: Sheneesa, “R U That”

April 2022: Omar Apollo, “Tamagotchi”

May 2022: Wet Leg, “Chaise Longue”

June 2022: Muni Long, “Baby Boo”

July 2022: Doechii, “Persuasive”

Best collaboration

Drake featuring Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”

Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)”

WINNER: Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa, “Sweetest Pie”

Post Malone & The Weeknd, “One Right Now”

Rosalía featuring The Weeknd, “La Fama”

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Best pop

Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat, “Woman”

Ed Sheeran, “Shivers”

WINNER: Harry Styles, “As It Was”

Lizzo, “About Damn Time”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Traitor”

Best hip-hop

Eminem & Snoop Dogg, “From the D 2 the LBC”

Future featuring Drake, Tems, “Wait for U”

Kendrick Lamar, “N95”

Latto, “Big Energy”

WINNER: Nicki Minaj featuring Lil Baby, “Do We Have a Problem?”

Pusha T, “Diet Coke”

Best rock

Foo Fighters, “Love Dies Young”

Jack White, “Taking Me Back”

Muse, “Won’t Stand Down”

WINNER: Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Black Summer”

Shinedown, “Planet Zero”

Three Days Grace, “So Called Life”

Best alternative

Avril Lavigne featuring Blackbear, “Love It When You Hate Me”

Imagine Dragons x JID, “Enemy”

Machine Gun Kelly featuring Willow, “Emo Girl”

WINNER: Måneskin, “I Wanna Be Your Slave”

Panic! at the Disco, “Viva Las Vengeance”

Twenty One Pilots, “Saturday”

Willow, Avril Lavigne featuring Travis Barker – “G R O W”

Best Latin

WINNER: Anitta, “Envolver”

Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”

Becky G X Karol G, “Mamiii”

Daddy Yankee, “Remix”

Farruko, “Pepas”

J Balvin & Skrillex, “In Da Getto”

Best R&B

Alicia Keys, “City of Gods (Part II)”

Chlöe, “Have Mercy”

H.E.R., “For Anyone”

Normani featuring Cardi B, “Wild Side”

Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B, “No Love (Extended Version)”

WINNER: The Weeknd, “Out of Time”

Best K-pop

BTS, “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”

Itzy, “Loco”

WINNER: Lisa, “Lalisa”

Seventeen, “Hot”

Stray Kids, “Maniac”

Twice, “The Feels”

Video for good

Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5”

WINNER: Latto, “P—y”

WINNER: Lizzo, “About Damn Time”

Rina Sawayama, “This Hell”

Stromae, ”Fils de joie”

Best metaverse performance

WINNER: “Blackpink The Virtual” (PUBG)

“BTS” (Minecraft)

“Charli XCX” (Roblox)

“Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience” (Wave)

“Rift Tour featuring Ariana Grande” (Fortnite)

“Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience” (Roblox)

Best longform video

Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles”

Foo Fighters, “Studio 666”

Kacey Musgraves, “Star-Crossed”

Madonna, “Madame X”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Driving Home 2 U”

WINNER: Taylor Swift, “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Group of the year

Blackpink

WINNER: BTS

City Girls

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Silk Sonic

Song of the summer

Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”

Beyonce, “Break My Soul”

Charlie Puth featuring Jung Kook of BTS, “Left and Right”

Doja Cat, “Vegas”

Future featuring Drake, Tems, “Wait for U”

Harry Styles, “Late Night Talking”

WINNER: Jack Harlow, “First Class”

Kane Brown, “Grand”

Latto x Mariah Carey featuring DJ Khaled, “Big Energy (Remix)”

Lizzo, “About Damn Time”

Marshmello x Khalid, “Numb”

Nicki Minaj, “Super Freaky Girl”

Nicky Youre, dazy, “Sunroof”

Post Malone with Doja Cat, “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Rosalia, “Bizcochito”

Steve Lacy, “Bad Habit”

Album of the year

WINNER: Harry Styles, “Harry’s House”

Adele, “30”

Bad Bunny, “Un Verano Sin Ti”

Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”

Drake, “Certified Lover Boy”

Best cinematography

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties”

Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran, “Bam Bam”

WINNER: Harry Styles, “As It Was”

Kendrick Lamar, “N95”

Normani featuring Cardi B, “Wild Side”

Taylor Swift, “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best direction

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties”

Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”

Ed Sheeran, “Shivers”

Harry Styles, “As It Was”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

WINNER: Taylor Swift, “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best art direction

Adele, “Oh My God”

Doja Cat, “Get Into It (Yuh)”

Drake featuring Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”

Kacey Musgraves, “Simple Times”

WINNER: Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Megan Thee Stallion featuring Dua Lipa, “Sweetest Pie”

Best visual effects

Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”

Coldplay X BTS, “My Universe”

Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5”

WINNER: Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa, “Sweetest Pie”

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Best choreography

BTS, “Permission to Dance”

WINNER: Doja Cat, “Woman”

FKA twigs featuring The Weeknd, “Tears In the Club”

Harry Styles, “As It Was”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Normani featuring Cardi B, “Wild Side”

Best editing

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties”

Doja Cat, “Get Into It (Yuh)”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Brutal”

WINNER: Rosalía, “Saoko”

Taylor Swift, “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

The Weeknd, “Take My Breath”