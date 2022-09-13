The 74th Annual Emmy Awards – Winners, Losers, and Record-Breakers

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The 74th Annual Emmy Awards took place Monday night (September 11) in a three-hour showing on NBC.

During the Kenan Thompson hosted ceremony, Ted Lasso (AppleTV) took home Best Comedy Series for the second year in a row. HBO Max’s The White Lotus took the top honor for limited series, and HBO again grabbed the highest award of the night when Succession won for outstanding drama series.

Zendaya claimed her second best drama actress award for Euphoria – becoming the youngest two-time winner in Emmy history and the first black actress to win the best drama actress award.

“Anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like they are a Rue – I want you to know I’m so grateful for your stories, and I carry them with me, and I carry them with her,” she said on stage.

Netflix’s “Squid Game” star Lee Jung-jae became the first Asian actor ever to win lead actor in a drama and the fourth Asian person ever to win an acting Emmy. Squid Game’s Hwang-Dong-hyuk became the first Asian director in the drama series category and the first to win for a non-English speaking language series.

“Thank you for making realistic problems we all face come to life so creatively on the screen,” Lee said to “Squid Game” creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, who earned the Emmy for best drama series directing. In Korean, Lee thanked the audience in his native country for watching.

Popular newcomer Abbott Elementary, a mockumentary set in a US primary school, saw Sheryl Lee Ralph win best-supporting actress in a comedy. She plays no-nonsense teacher Barbara Howard and is the first black actress to win in this category since 1987.

She sang the opening lines of Dianne Reeves‘ song “Endangered Species” after accepting her award, adding in an impassioned speech afterward: “I am an endangered species, but I sing no victim song. I am a woman, I am an artist, and I know where my voice belongs,” she belted out. She then encouraged anyone doubting their dream “I am here to tell you this is what believing looks like.”

Her co-star and the show’s creator, Quinta Brunson, won the award for comedy series writing.

Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis repeated his 2021 success by winning best leading comedy actor for playing the titular football coach.

His win was mirrored by his co-star Brett Goldstein, who won best supporting actor in a comedy series for playing Lasso’s assistant coach for the second year.

Sudeikis gave a rare awards show shoutout to TV consumers: “Thanks to the people who watch this show and dig it as much as we dig making it.”

Lizzo herself accepted the award for the best-competition series trophy for “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” she offered another emotional pep talk.

“When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me,” she said.

Matthew Macfadyen of Succession earned drama series supporting actor honors.

“It’s such a pleasure and privilege for me to play this bonkers gift of a role in this wonderful show,” Macfadyen said, accepting the trophy for his role as a scheming member of a media empire family.

Hotel satire White Lotus was the biggest winner overall, picking up ten prizes including best-limited series, beating competition including Inventing Anna and Pam & Tommy.

White Lotus also won best writing, directing, and supporting actor for Murray Bartlett and best-supporting actress for Jennifer Coolidge.

Amanda Seyfried was named best lead actress in a limited series or anthology for her role as Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout, based on the real-life story of the disgraced biotech entrepreneur.

Julia Garner won for best-supporting actress for her role as Ruth in Netflix crime drama Ozark – the third time she has won the award for that role.

Host Kenan Thompson kicked off the Emmys with a tribute to TV, dismissing Tik-Tok as “tiny vertical television,” and a musical number featuring TV theme songs from Friends to The Brady Bunch to Game of Thrones.

Thompson then announced Oprah Winfrey as the first presenter. The first award went to Michael Keaton for his role in Dopesick. “It means something,” Keaton said of the award for playing a doctor ensnared with his patients by addiction.

The best variety talk show award went to Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, with stand-up special Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel winning for best writing for a comedy special.

Global superstar John Legend who holds EGOT status (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) performed “Pieces” during the 2022 In Memoriam segment honoring those we’ve lost such as: Bob Saget, Betty White, James Caan, Anne Heche, Ray Liotta, Sidney Poitier and more. Noticebly missing was Queen Elizabeth II.

Check out the complete winner’s list below:

Drama Series

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Euphoria” (HBO)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

“Squid Game” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“Succession” (HBO) (WINNER)

“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Barry” (HBO)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“Hacks” (HBO)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) (WINNER)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Limited or Anthology Series

“Dopesick” (Hulu)

“The Dropout” (Hulu)

“Inventing Anna” (Netflix)

“Pam and Tommy” (Hulu)

“The White Lotus” (HBO) (WINNER)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”) (WINNER)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Adam Scott (“Severance”)

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

Writing for a Drama Series

Better Call Saul • Plan And Execution • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television — Written by Thomas Schnauz

Ozark • A Hard Way To Go • Netflix • MRC for Netflix — Written by Chris Mundy

Severance • The We We Are • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple — Written by Dan Erickson

Squid Game • One Lucky Day • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix — Written by Hwang Dong-hyuk

Succession • All The Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions — Written by Jesse Armstrong (WINNER)

Yellowjackets • F Sharp • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One — Written by Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson

Directing for a Comedy Series

Atlanta • New Jazz • FX • FX Productions — Directed by Hiro Murai

Barry • 710N • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply — Directed by Bill Hader

Hacks • There Will Be Blood • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment — Directed by Lucia Aniello

The Ms. Pat Show • Baby Daddy Groundhog Day • BET+ • 20th Television, DAE Light Media, Imagine Television, Lee Daniels Entertainment — Directed by Mary Lou Belli

Only Murders In The Building • The Boy From 6B • Hulu • 20th Television — Directed by Cherien Dabis

Only Murders In The Building • True Crime • Hulu • 20th Television — Directed by Jamie Babbit

Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television — Directed by MJ Delaney (WINNER)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Elle Fanning (“The Great”)

Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”) (WINNER)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”)

Zendaya (“Euphoria”) (WINNER)

Directing for a Drama Series

Ozark • A Hard Way To Go • Netflix • MRC for Netflix — Directed by Jason Bateman

Severance • The We We Are • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple — Directed by Ben Stiller

Squid Game • Red Light, Green Light • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix — Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk (WINNER)

Succession • All The Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions — Directed by Mark Mylod

Succession • The Disruption • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions — Directed by Cathy Yan

Succession • Too Much Birthday • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions — Directed by Lorene Scafaria

Yellowjackets • Pilot • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One — Directed by Karyn Kusama

Writing for a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • Pilot • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television — Written by Quinta Brunson (WINNER)

Barry • 710N • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply — Written by Duffy Boudreau

Barry • starting now • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply — Written by Alec Berg, Bill Hader

Hacks • The One, The Only • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment — Written by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky

Only Murders In The Building • True Crime • Hulu • 20th Television — Written by Steve Martin, John Hoffman

Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television — Written by Jane Becker

What We Do In The Shadows • The Casino • FX • FX Productions — Written by Sarah Naftalis

What We Do In The Shadows • The Wellness Center • FX • FX Productions — Written by Stefani Robinson

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) (WINNER)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Ali Wong: Don Wong • Netflix • A24 for Netflix Ali Wong, Written by

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Globe – Hungary For Democracy • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC Ian Berger, Writer Devin Delliquanti, Writer Jennifer Flanz, Writer Jordan Klepper, Writer Zhubin Parang, Writer Scott Sherman, Writer

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rotten Science Jerrod Carmichael, Written by (WINNER)

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) • Netflix • All Things Comedy for Netflix Nicole Byer, Written by

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special • Netflix • Irwin Entertainment for Netflix Norm Macdonald, Written by

Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dopesick • The People vs. Purdue Pharma • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company — Written by Danny Strong

The Dropout • I’m In A Hurry • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television — Written for Television by Elizabeth Meriwether

Impeachment: American Crime Story • Man Handled • FX • 20th Television and FX Productions — Written by Sarah Burgess

MAID • Snaps • Netflix • John Wells Productions, LuckyChap Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television for Netflix — Written by Molly Smith Metzler

Station Eleven • Unbroken Circle • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog — Written by Patrick Somerville

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc. Written by — Mike White (WINNER)

Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dopesick • The People vs. Purdue Pharma • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company — Directed by Danny Strong

The Dropout • Green Juice • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television — Directed by Michael Showalter

The Dropout • Iron Sisters • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television — Directed by Francesca Gregorini

MAID • Sky Blue • Netflix • John Wells Productions, LuckyChap Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television for Netflix — Directed by John Wells

Station Eleven • Wheel Of Fire • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog — Directed by Hiro Murai

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc. — Directed by Mike White (WINNER)

Competition Program

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” (Amazon Prime Video) (WINNER)

“Nailed It!” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Toni Collette (“The Staircase”)

Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”)

Lily James (“Pam and Tommy”)

Sarah Paulson (“Impeachment: American Crime Story”)

Margaret Qualley (“Maid”)

Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”) (WINNER)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Connie Britton (“The White Lotus”)

Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”) (WINNER)

Alexandra Daddario (“The White Lotus”)

Kaitlyn Dever (“Dopesick”)

Natasha Rothwell (“The White Lotus”)

Sydney Sweeney (“The White Lotus”)

Mare Winningham (“Dopesick”)

Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO) (WINNER)

“Late Night With Seth Meyers” (NBC)

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Variety Sketch Series

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO/HBO Max)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC) (WINNER)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”)

Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”) (WINNER)

Toheeb Jimoh (“Ted Lasso”)

Nick Mohammed (“Ted Lasso”)

Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)

Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Sarah Niles (“Ted Lasso”)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”) (WINNER)

Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)

Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette (“Severance”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”) (WINNER)

Jung Ho-yeon (“Squid Game”)

Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”)

Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”)

J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”)

Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun (“Succession”)

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Park Hae-soo (“Squid Game”)

Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”) (WINNER)

John Turturro (“Severance”)

Christopher Walken (“Severance”)

Oh Yeong-su (“Squid Game”)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett (“The White Lotus”) (WINNER)

Jake Lacy (“The White Lotus”)

Will Poulter (“Dopesick”)

Seth Rogen (“Pam & Tommy”)

Peter Sarsgaard (“Dopesick”)

Michael Stuhlbarg (“Dopesick”)

Steve Zahn (“The White Lotus”)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Colin Firth (“The Staircase”)

Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven”)

Oscar Isaac (“Scenes From a Marriage”)

Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”) (WINNER)

Himesh Patel (“Station Eleven”)

Sebastian Stan (“Pam and Tommy”)