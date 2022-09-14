DICE Becomes Exclusive Ticketing Partner With Goodlive Festivals

GERMANY (CelebrityAccess) – After global event discovery platform DICE launched in Germany in May 2022, the ticketing app’s range of concerts and festivals are growing.

The fast-growing ticketing platform DICE announced a partnership in May 2022 with Goodlive Artists, delivering sold-out shows with the likes of Marc Rebillet and PinkPantheress.

Today, DICE announces the expansion of the cooperation with Goodlive GmbH, which includes all the festivals of the German promoter. The new agreement makes DICE the exclusive ticketing and sales platform for Melt, Splash!, Full Force, and Heroes Festival and the leading ticket provider for Superbloom Festival. Fans can now book their tickets easily via the DICE app.

Marko Hegner, Managing Director at Goodlive, said: “DICE has been successful in international ticketing for many years and is already popular with fans. We were pleased to be the official partner for the launch of DICE in Germany this year – after Goodlive Artists and now also with our festivals. DICE convinces us on the one hand with its mobile-first concept, which also prevents resale on the secondary market, and the other hand with its fair and transparent pricing. DICE meets our ideas of modern ticketing, and we have been missing such a platform on the German market so far.”

Andrew Foggin, Global Head of Music at DICE: “We’re delighted with how fans and the live industry are reacting to our rollout in Germany. We’ve already had some great success stories with Goodlive Artists, and expanding the partnership with the festivals was a natural next step. Their festival portfolio is exceptional; from globally recognized brands like Splash! and Melt to more recent properties like Superbloom, fans of all genres are catered for. We can’t wait to get going.”