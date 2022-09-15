Americana Music Awards Winners – Allison Russell, Brandi Carlile, Billy Strings and More – Full List of Winners

NASHVILLE (Hypebot) – The Americana music community came together to celebrate its own last night at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium with Allison Russell, Brandi Carlile, and Billy Strings among those taking home 2022 honors.

In a reminder of just how diverse and welcoming the genre is, the six major awards were won by six different musicians. Newcomer Sierra Ferrell, instrumentalist Larissa Maestro and the husband-wife duo the War and Treaty all took home honors alongside Russell, Carlile, and Strings.

As was preannounced, The Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Awards went to the Fairfield Four, theIndigo Girls, Chris Isaak, late country star Don Williams and legendary Stax executive Al Bell.

Joining them was Buddy Miller, who was leading the Award’s house band for the 21st year. Robert Plant presented Miller with the surprise honor.

Americana Music Award Winners 2022

Artist Of The Year

Billy Strings

Duo/Group Of The Year

War & Treaty

Album Of The Year

Outside Child, Allison Russell (produced by Dan Knobler)

Song Of The Year

“Right on Time,” Brandi Carlile (written by Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth, and Tim Hanseroth)

Emerging Act of the Year

Sierra Ferrell

Instrumentalist of the Year

Larissa Maestro

Legacy of Americana Award (presented in partnership with the National Museum of African American Music)

Fairfield Four

President’s Award

Don Williams (posthumous)

Lifetime Achievement Award for Performance

Chris Isaak

Lifetime Achievement Award for Executive

Al Bell

Spirit of Americana Award

Indigo Girls

Special Lifetime Achievement Award

Buddy Miller

Bruce Houghton is Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank and serves as a Senior Advisor to Bandsintown, which acquired both publications in 2019. He is the Founder and President of the Skyline Artists Agency and a professor for the Berklee College Of Music.