Concord Acquires HitCo’s Assets, Including Its Sound Recording Catalog

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Independent label group Concord announced it has acquired key assets from Hitco Entertainment, including virtually all of its sound recording catalog as well as select releases from its hip-hop and contemporary-focused record label.

The acquired catalog includes music from an array of artists that includes SAINt JHN, Big Boi, Dinah Jane from Fifth Harmony, Jennifer Lopez, Yella Beezy, TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio and Rubi Rose.

Founded in 2018 by the noted label executive L.A. Reid and former BMG and RCA label exec Charles Goldstuck, Hitco revived a previous imprint launched by L.A. Reed in 1996.

The reformed label attracted numerous established and up-and-coming artists and produced hits such as Big Boi’s “All Night,” Yella Beezy’s “That’s On Me” and “Bacc At It Again (ft. Quavo and Gucci Mane)” and Dixie D’Amelio’s “Be Happy.”

The label also provided a platform for Guyanese American rapper and singer SAINt JHN, whose s “Roses-Imanbek Remix” went triple platinum and topped 1.7 billion streams on Spotify.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.