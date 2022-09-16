NIVA Partners With HeadCount To Help Drive Voter Engagement For The 2022 Midterms

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) has formed a partnership with HeadCount, a non-profit and non-partisan organization that leverages the power of music and culture to drive voter registration.

Through the partnership, NIVA will provide HeadCount with access to audiences of music fans across the country through voter registration activations held at concerts, music festivals and other community events around the country in the lead-up to the 2022 midterm elections in November.

“Headcount has a long history as a leader in our industry in terms of activating and engaging music fans to register to vote. It’s essential for everyone to take an active role in the democratic process, whether it be local, state, or national elections,” said NIVA Board President Dayna Frank. “While NIVA advocates for our industry, we’re also advocates for the communities we serve and one of the best ways we can serve these communities is to remind people to use their voices by registering and voting. Midterms matter.”

The partnership will provide NIVA’s members with educational materials and other resources that they can share with customers, encouraging young voeters. Digital assets include material to help encourage voter engagement through both livestreams and in-venue performances.

NIVA members will also be able to participate in Good to Vote contesting – a series of digital contests with artists and influencers that encourage people to check their voter registration status for a chance to win once-in-a-lifetime prizes and experiences.

As part of the partnership, HeadCount also plans to stage ‘residencies’ in multiple venues as part of their get out the vote drive.

“It’s clear that NIVA members’ patrons are engaged, judging from the more than 2 million emails fans sent their Congresspeople in support of the Save Our Stages Act,” said NIVA’s COO, Cody Cowan. “Our music and comedy venues, promoters, and festivals across the country can give people the opportunity to register to vote, and to remind everyone to vote in the midterms.”

“Literally millions of potential voters walk through independently-owned music venues every year. This partnership gives us an opportunity to reach and mobilize these voters at the grassroots level,” said HeadCount founder and executive director Andy Bernstein. “Another exciting aspect of this partnership is the chance to work with NIVA and the entrepreneurs and music lovers within their network, as we know it’s these people and their venues that form the foundation of the music industry.”

For more information about NIVA visit https://www.nivassoc.org, and for more information about HeadCount visit https://www.headcount.org/.