Lady Gaga’s Final ‘Chromatica Ball’ Show Truncated By Bad Weather

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Lady Gaga closed out her ‘Chromatica Ball’ tour on Saturday night with a concert that was cut short by inclement weather.

The “Born This Way” recording artist was performing at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Saturday night when dangerous weather swept through the region, bringing the show to an early close.

“We really tried to finish the show tonight in Miami, but we couldn’t, because even when the rains stopped, there was lightning that was striking the ground so close to us,” Lady Gaga said via social media.

“I regret not being able to finish the show, it was too dangerous the lightning was unpredictable and changing moment to moment,” she added in a subsequent post.

She went on to apologize to fans for not joining fans who remained behind in the stadium for an impromptu rendition of her hit ‘Rain On Me.’

The tour was the final show on her 18-date Chromatica Ball tour, which was originally planned for 2020 but postponed due the pandemic. An attempt to revive the tour in 2021 was also postponed.