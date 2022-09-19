Nic Bestley Appointed Associate Director of Publicity at Huxley

LONDON / LOS ANGELES / PARIS (CelebrityAccess) – Huxley has appointed Nic Bestley as Associate Director of Publicity.

Bestley will work with the company’s Founder and Director, Anna Meacham, Culture Director Jemma Litchfield, and Strategy Director, Tanya Keogh, to oversee publicity for Huxley talent and brands. Bestley’s roster includes The 1975, Diplo, and Master Peace, among others.

Bestley began his career at Domino Records before joining Purple Entertainment, where he worked on campaigns for artists including Adele, Sam Smith, and others. He also helped break the next generation of talents, such as Dave and Rex Orange County.

He went on to work as a music consultant at 3 Monkeys Zeno, working with global brands including Budweiser, Wray and Nephew, and LinkedIn. For the last two years, Bestley has consulted for the likes of Topaz Jones, Ivy Sole, NTS, The Standard, and Squarespace.

“I’m over the moon to be joining Huxley at such an exciting time,” said Bestley. “Anna and I go back a number of years, so I am thrilled to get the opportunity to contribute to the compelling vision she has for the company. Huxley has such a distinctive reputation for its innovative work and impressive roster, so it’s the perfect place to take the next step of my career.”

Huxley will be based out of London, Los Angeles and Paris.