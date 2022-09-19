Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

  • Analytics
  • Tour Dates
Artist News Breaking News Industry News Touring News
Post Malone
Post Malone performs at CityFolk in 2017

Post Malone Injures Ribs During a Hard Fall On Stage in St. Louis

Stacy Simons Santos  Contact MePosted on
15 0

ST. LOUIS (CelebrityAccess) – Post Malone received medical attention after taking a hard fall on stage during his concert in St. Louis on Saturday night.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Malone was performing “Circles” when he tripped into an uncovered hole that had been used to lower equipment below the stage. He landed on his ribcage and lay on the stage for several minutes as medics rushed to his side. The rapper was eventually able to stand up and walk off the stage with assistance but told the crowd that he would return.

Following a 15-minute delay, Malone did indeed resume the concert. However, he held his ribs for the remainder of his time on stage.

Malone kicked off his “Twelve Carat Gold Tour” last weekend in Omaha, with dates planned through the middle of November.

Posty offered an update on his injuries in a video posted on Sunday (September 18). “Thank you for the patience and for putting up with my dumb ass. Whenever we do the acoustic part of the show, the guitars on the guitar stand go down, and there’s this big ass hole, so I go around there and turn the corner and bust my ass… It got me pretty good,” he said.

“We just got back from the hospital; everything’s good — they gave me some pain meds and everything so we can keep kicking ass on tour,” he added. “I just want to apologize to everyone in St. Louis, and I want to say thank you guys so much for coming to the show, and next time I’m around this way, we’re gonna do a two-hour show for you to make up for the couple missed songs that we missed.”

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post

Join CelebrityAccess Now