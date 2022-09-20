Bad Bunny Tops The List Of Nominees For The 2022 Latin Grammys

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — The nominees have been announced for the 23rd annual Latin Grammy Awards with Puerto Rican recording artist Bad Bunny leading the charge with ten nominations, including record and album of the year.

Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro both earned eight nominations apiece while Christina Aguilera and Jorge Drexler were close behind with seven nominations each.

“At The Latin Recording Academy we continually strive to support and encourage Latin music creators, and these nominees epitomize musical excellence and represent the great momentum that our music is currently experiencing,” said Manuel Abud, CEO of The Latin Recording Academy. “We are proud to present the nominations with this diverse group of talented artists, who reflect the evolution of our Academy as a modern and relevant institution, and officially kick off the twenty-third season of the Latin GRAMMY Awards®.”

The nominees for the Latin Grammys were selected from more than 18,000 entries across 53 categories. All songs that are considered for nominations must be new music released during the eligibility window of June 1, 2021 through May 31, 2022, and contain a minimum percentage of lyric content (51%) in Spanish, Portuguese or any of Latin America’s indigenous dialects.

The final round of voting for the 2022 Latin Grammys will take place on September 30 and the Latin Grammys will take place on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

The telecast will air live on Univision, starting at 8PM ET.

Record Of The Year

“Pa Mis Muchachas” – Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nicki Nicole Featuring Nathy Peluso

“Castillos De Arena” – Pablo Alborán

“Envolver” – Anitta

“Pa’lla Voy” – Marc Anthony

“Ojitos Lindos” – Bad Bunny & Bomba Estéreo

“Pegao” – Camilo

“Tocarte” – Jorge Drexler & C. Tangana

“Provenza” – Karol G

“Vale La Pena” – Juan Luis Guerra

“La Fama” – Rosalía Featuring The Weeknd

“Te Felicito” – Shakira & Rauw Alejandro

“Baloncito Viejo” – Carlos Vives & Camilo

Album Of The Year

Aguilera – Christina Aguilera

Pa’lla Voy – Marc Anthony

Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny

Deja – Bomba Estéreo

Tinta Y Tiempo – Jorge Drexler

Ya No Somos Los Mismos – Elsa y Elmar

Viajante – Fonseca

Motomami (Digital Album) – Rosalía

Sanz – Alejandro Sanz

Dharma – Sebastián Yatra



Song Of The Year

“A Veces Bien Y A Veces Mal” ­– Pedro Capo, Ignacio Cibrián, Ricky Martín, Pablo Preciado, Julio Ramírez, Mauricio Rengifo & Andrés Torres, songwriters (Ricky Martin Featuring Reik)

“Agua” – Rauw Alejandro, Emmanuel Anene, David Alberto Macias, Nile Rodgers, Juan Salinas, Oscar Salinas & Daddy Yankee, songwriters (Daddy Yankee, Rauw Alejandro & Nile Rodgers)

“Algo Es Mejor” – Mon Laferte, songwriter (Mon Laferte)

“Baloncito Viejo” – Camilo, Jorge Luis Chacín, Andrés Leal, Martín Velilla & Carlos Vives, songwriters (Carlos Vives & Camilo)

“Besos En La Frente” – Fonseca & Julio Reyes Copello, songwriters (Fonseca)

“Encontrarme” – Carla Morrison, Juan Alejandro Jiménez Pérez & Mario Demian Jiménez Pérez, songwriters (Carla Morrison)

“Hentai” – Larry Gold, Noah Goldstein, Chad Hugo, David Rodríguez, Rosalía, Jacob Sherman, Michael Uzowuru, Pilar Vila Tobella, Dylan Wiggins & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (Rosalía)

“Índigo” – Édgar Barrera & Camilo, songwriters (Camilo & Evaluna Montaner)

“Pa Mis Muchachas” – Christina Aguilera, Jorge Luis Chacín, Kat Dahlia, Becky G, Yoel Henríquez, Yasmil Marrufo, Nicki Nicole & Nathy Peluso, songwriters (Christina Aguilera, Nicki Nicole, Becky G Featuring Nathy Peluso)

“Provenza” – Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Carolina Giraldo Navarro & Ovy On The Drums, songwriters (Karol G)

“Tacones Rojos” – Juan Jo, Manuel Lara, Manuel Lorente, Pablo & Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Sebastián Yatra)

“Tocarte” – Jorge Drexler, Pablo Drexler, Víctor Martínez & C. Tangana, songwriters (Jorge Drexler & C. Tangana)

Best New Artist

Angela Álvarez

Sofía Campos

Cande y Paulo

Clarissa

Silvana Estrada

Pol Granch

Nabález

Tiare

Vale

Yahritza y Su Esencia

Nicole Zignago