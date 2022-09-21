Medical Examiner: Luke Bell Died From A Drug Overdose

TUCSON, AZ (CelebrityAccess) — The Pima County Medical Examiner’s office released an autopsy report revealing that country music star Luke Bell died from a drug overdose.

According to Tucson ABC affiliate KGUN, the Chief Medical Examiner’s office stated that Bell died from fentanyl intoxication.

Bell, who was 32, was discovered deceased in a parking lot in Tucson on August 26th. Bell had been reported as missing on August 20, according to a report in Saving Country Music.

Drug paraphernalia was found at the scene of his death, according to KGUN.

Following his passing, Bell’s family released a statement indicating that Bell struggled with mental health.

“Unfortunately, Luke suffered from the disease of mental illness, which progressed after his father’s death in 2015,” Bell’s family said in a statement released several days after his passing. “Luke was supported through his disease by a community of loving family and friends. Despite this, he was unable to receive the help he needed to ease his pain.”