The Slaight Family Foundation Donates $10 Million To Canada’s Unison Fund

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — The Unison Fund, the Canadian music charity that provides crucial counseling, support and emergency relief services for the Canadian music community, announced it received a $10,000,000 donation from The Slaight Family Foundation, a private foundation that supports humanitarian and cultural causes.

According to the Unison Fund, the donation, which will be dispersed over the next five years, will go to support the existing Unison Industry Assistance Program. The program, which was launched in 2015, has provided more than $8,000,000 in financial aid to over 5,000 Canadian music workers recovering from an illness, injury or other circumstances that result in an inability to work, severe economic or personal hardship.

The donated funds will also be used to support the newly announced Slaight Family Foundation Legacy Program, which is designed to support retired individuals in the music community and/or those that experience long-term medical challenges.

“We are thrilled to support the great efforts of The Unison Fund,” shares Gary Slaight, President and CEO, The Slaight Family Foundation. “The last few years have been especially tough for the Canadian music industry, and our goal with this donation and the creation of the new Legacy program is to help those who have fallen on tough times get back on their feet. We look forward to working closely with Unison as we join efforts to strengthen, support, and sustain the Canadian music community.”

“We are eternally grateful for the generous support of The Slaight Family Foundation. Their ongoing investment into the future and legacy of the Canadian music industry has been a critical safety net, helping us to continue to provide financial assistance and services to those in need,” added Amanda Power, Executive Director, The Unison Fund.

The donation from the Slaight Family Foundation comes just a month after The Unison Fund was the recipient of the Gary Slaight Music Humanitarian Award, recognized by the industry for their tireless contributions to the Canadian music community. The award was presented during the CCMA Music Industry Gala Dinner & Awards as part of the 2022 CCMA Awards Weekend in Toronto.