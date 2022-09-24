Dave Mason Announces Fall 2022 Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Dave Mason kicks off his Fall tour on Saturday, October 29 in Thousand Oaks and continues North to Seattle, and then heads Southwest with a performance in Tucson on Sunday, November 29 at the Tucson Music Hall.

This continuing world tour is a testament to Mason’s six-decade enduring role as an icon in rock history as well as the unrelenting support of his music loving fans the world over. Mason enjoyed a successful cross country run over the summer and is thrilled to get back out on the road to see his friends and fans – “There is nothing quite like performing live. I love it!” exclaimed Mason.

Joining Mason on this run are longtime band members Johnne Sambataro on guitar and vocals, Alvino Bennett on drums, and exciting new additions Bill Mason on keyboard and vocals, and Ray Cardwell on bass and vocals. This new lineup will perform Mason’s most loved songs as well as some deep tracks.

In 2020 Mason reimagined his iconic album Alone Together with the release of Alone Together Again. The album is available through Mason’s online store, and on all digital platforms, via Shelter Records.

Written when he was only 20 years old, Mason is likely best known for “Feelin’ Alright?”, one of the most covered rock anthems since its release in 1968. The timeless song continues to be a powerful and enduring moment of rock and roll history, featured in dozens of films and TV commercials as well as interpretations by artists as diverse as Three Dog Night, Grand Funk Railroad, Coldplay, and many more.

Early next year will see the release of his first ever autobiography Only You Know & I Know, where Mason will share some of the great untold tales in rock and roll. Mason has a unique and rare viewpoint as he; recorded an album with Mama Cass, played rhythm guitar on “All Along the Watchtower” with Jimi Hendrix, was a founding member of Traffic, recorded with Paul McCartney, George Harrison and The Rolling Stones, and was part of Fleetwood Mac for a spell.

Dave Mason on Tour 2022

OCT 29 Thousand Oaks, CA – Fred Kavli Theatre – Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza

OCT 31 Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up

NOV 1 San Juan Capistrano, CA – Coach House Concert Hall

NOV 4 Berkeley, CA – Freight & Salvage Coffeehouse

NOV 5 Napa, CA – Uptown Theatre Napa

NOV 6 Berkeley, CA – Freight & Salvage Coffeehouse

NOV 11 Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

NOV 12 & 13 Seattle, WA – Triple Door

NOV 15 Redding, CA – Cascade Theatre

NOV 16 Sacramento, CA – Crest Theatre

NOV 19 Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre

NOV 20 Tucson, AZ – Tucson Music Hall