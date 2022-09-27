Adam Krefman Named VP of Brand Partnership At Wasserman, Greg Horbal Joins As An Agent

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Wasserman Music announced the hire of Adam Krefman as Vice President of Brand Partnerships at the talent agency.

Krefman joins Wasserman from Pitchfork/Condé Nast, where he spent six years as Executive Director of Festivals and Activations, developing deals with brands such as Pandora, Goose Island, and Vans, among others.

His resume also includes consultancy roles for Primavera Sound and its inaugural L.A. festival, advising the brand on business development and partnerships, as well as the associate publisher of McSweeney’s, and publisher for Lucky Peach magazine.

“Adam is a highly experienced professional who has dedicated his life to amplifying independent voices and artists, from his work with Dave Eggers at McSweeney’s to David Chang at Lucky Peach and through his many years with Pitchfork. He will be an incredibly valuable resource, benefitting all our clients as they work alongside him on career strategy and brand building,” said Wasserman Music’s EVP & Managing Executive Sam Hunt.

“The people and culture at Wasserman are only surpassed by the insanely talented roster of artists,” Krefman added. “I’m inspired and humbled by the opportunity and can’t wait to get to work on building meaningful partnerships with brands on behalf of our clients.”

Wasserman also announced the hire of Greg Horbal, who joins the company as a talent agent, bringing with him clients including Alex G, Beach Bunny, Cavetown, Chloe Moriondo, Indigo De Souza, Jeff Rosenstock, MICHELLE, Penelope Scott, Pinegrove and The Walters.

Horbal joins Wasserman from Agency for the Performing Arts but also worked in the trenches as a musician with he The World is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die, with whom he toured for two years supporting their debut album.

“Greg Horbal’s knack for discovering new and developing talent is outstanding,” adds Wasserman Music’s EVP & Managing Executive Jackie Nalpant. “We feel that the commitment to artists and the insight he brings to the team are invaluable and we’re so pleased to welcome him to Wasserman Music.”

“Throughout my career I’ve admired the work and commitment of Wasserman Music’s agents to delivering for their clients and I am excited to start the next chapter of my career with this team,” adds Horbal.