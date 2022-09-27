Shakira To Face Trial In Spanish Tax Case

BARCELONA, Spain (CelebrityAccess) — Following a ruling on Tuesday by a Spanish judge, Colombian pop singer Shakira will head to trial on charges of tax fraud, the Associated Press reported.

Shakira stands accused of failing to pay 14.5 million euros ($13.9 million) in taxes earned between 2012 and 2014. Spanish prosecutors are seeking up to 8 years in prison along with a potentially substantial fine if she is found guilty.

Prosecutors in Barcelona alleged that Shakira failed to pay taxes in Spain despite residing there and claiming that her official residence was in te Bahamas.

According to the AP, the Spanish court reviewing the case said that Shakira will face six counts of tax fraud, though a date for the trial has yet to be established.

Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, was linked to Spanish soccer star Gerard Pique and the couple has two children together. The couple lived in Barcelona but recently, their eleven-year relationship came to an end.

Throughout the legal proceedings, Shakira has maintained her innocence and rejected a plea deal to avoid a trial. A rep for Shakira told the Associated Press that she has already paid all outstanding tax liabilities along with an additional 3 million euros in interest.