Phish Announces Annual New Years Eve Run at Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Phish has announced their annual New Year’s Eve run at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, set for December 28, 29, 30, and 31. A ticket request period is now underway at tickets.phish.com and will continue through Monday, October 3. Entrants will be notified of their ticket status by Wednesday, October 5. Tickets officially go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, October 7. In addition, travel packages will go on sale Thursday, October 6.

Phish recently wrapped a sold-out North American summer tour with their traditional Labor Day weekend run at Commerce City, CO’s Dick’s Sporting Goods Park – will follow the NYE shows by returning to Mexico for the sixth installment of Phish: Riviera Maya, the band’s annual destination concert vacation, taking place February 23-26, 2023, once again at the AAA Four Diamond-awarded Moon Palace Cancún.

The all-inclusive event will feature four unique Phish shows, starting with a welcome set on Thursday, February 23, and then culminating with a special early evening show on Sunday, February 26 – all in a state-of-the-art concert venue set against the backdrop of one of the world’s most spectacular locations, Mexico’s Caribbean coastline.

Packages for Phish: Riviera Maya 2023 at the Moon Palace are currently sold out, however, an extremely limited amount of 4-Night rooms have been reserved at Hilton Cancún for Phish: Riviera Maya guests – to book a package, please visit www.phishrivieramaya.com.

PHISH

DECEMBER

28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

29 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

31 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden