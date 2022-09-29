Orlando Wharton Appointed Executive Vice President of Capitol and President, Priority Records

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Orlando Wharton has been named Executive Vice President (EVP) of Capitol Music Group (CMG) and President of Priority Records. The announcement was made by CMG chair and CEO Michelle Jubelirer, to whom Wharton will report.

According to the announcement, Wharton will sign and guide artists across CMG’s portfolio of labels and will relaunch the Priority Records label as a dedicated home for new, developing, and established hip hop artists. Wharton will assume his position at CMG early next year and will be based at the company’s offices in New York.

Throughout his career, Wharton has signed rapper-singer Fetty Wap to 300 Entertainment and worked with the artist on his multi-platinum debut album, which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and had three top 10 singles, including the 10-times platinum “Trap Queen.” At Atlantic Records, he signed rapper Kodak Black to that label and has been a critical component of Black’s releases, including the platinum albums Painting Pictures and Dying to Live, the latter of which reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200. He also signed rapper-singer PnB Rock and rapper A Boogie wit da Hoodie to the label and worked closely with rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Jubelirer says, “Orlando has an undeniable track record of finding and developing groundbreaking and talented artists. Between his boundless energy and a deep well of relationships is his unwavering commitment to helping artists realize their maximum potential and bring their creative visions to reality. Music is Orlando’s purpose, and he is the ideal executive to relaunch Priority and help write the next chapter for Capitol Music Group.”

Wharton added, “Priority Records is a legendary label that gave artists a voice when they were voiceless; a label that was about real music that didn’t rely on gimmicks to make an impact. I’m really looking forward to working with Michelle Jubelirer and the great team she’s assembled at CMG, always mindful that artists lead the way and that we’re here to support their brilliance and creativity.”