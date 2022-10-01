Rapper Lil Zay Osama Is Behind Bars For Allegedly Leaving a Machine Gun in an Uber Ride

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Lil Zay Osama is sitting in a jail cell today.

According to legal documents obtained by Complex, the 25-year-old rapper was arrested this week after he allegedly left a machine gun in an Uber car. Prosecutors say Osama and his associates took the ride Thursday (September 28) in NYC, going from a hotel in Manhattan to a recording studio in Queens. The rideshare driver reportedly observed Osama holding a firearm throughout the trip and noticed the weapon was still in the car after the passengers exited.

The gun was immediately reported to authorities and identified as a loaded Glock 22.40 caliber pistol equipped with a “switch” device. The NYPD field-tested the weapon alongside the Joint Firearms Task Force of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. The teams concluded the gun could “automatically fire more than one round with a single function of the trigger and, therefore, was a machine gun.”

Osama was arrested Friday and charged with possessing a machine gun and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Prosecutors say Osama was previously convicted of weapons possession in Illinois and has two outstanding warrants for his arrest. He is held without bail and faces up to two decades in prison.