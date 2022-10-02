Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

The Inside Out Podcast With Paul Mecurio: David Gergen, Adviser To 4 U.S. Presidents, CNN Analyst, Harvard Kennedy School

A must hear perspective on leadership for anyone in business from an expert on the subject – David Gergen who has worked with 4 U.S. Presidents. Gergen gives us absolutely riveting and entertaining insight into what makes a great leader and what doesn’t. As only David could do with his brilliance and broad knowledge of all things political and leadership walks us through who in history has shown great leadership (who will be shocked who is on the list and who isn’t), what the common traits are in all great leaders, how a leader must balance head and heart and MUCH more.

