Hardy And Multiple Members Of His Tour Injured In Bus Crash

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country singer-songwriter Hardy has been forced to suspend his current tour after he and multiple members of his touring party suffered “significant injuries” in a tour bus crash on Sunday.

Hardy, whose real name is Michael Wilson Hardy, broke the news to fans via social media:

“Following last night’s show, our tour bus was in an accident on the way home from Bristol. There were just four of us, including myself on the bus, however we were all treated for significant injuries, including myself,” he wrote.

Details about the crash and the nature of the injuries suffered by the bus occupants were not revealed but the bus driver remains in the hospital.

“Our friend and bus driver needs your prayers as he is still in the hospital. His family is with him while he is being treated and we’re all pulling and praying for him,” Hardy added.

Hardy went on to note that he has been sidelined from his current tour for the next several weeks.

“I’ve been released from the hospital but ordered by doctors to recover for the next few weeks which may cost us a couple of shows,” Hardy stated. “My team and I will keep the fans updated on that as I rest in the coming days.”