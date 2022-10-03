Reba McEntire Expands Her Live In Concert Tour With A Fistful Of Spring Shows

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Following a string of sold-out performances, country music icon Reba McEntire announced the expansion of her North American tour with 14 new dates set for the spring of 2023.

Presented by Live Nation, the spring dates for Reba’s Live In Concert tour kick off March 9 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville and will conclude in New York City on April 15th when McEntire makes her career first performance at Madison Square Garden.

Terri Clark and The Isaacs have been announced as special guests for the spring leg of the tour.

“I am very grateful we’re continuing this tour on into 2023,” Reba said. “I’ve had so much fun being back out on the road and doing what I love to do most, entertaining people. And now getting to headline places like Madison Square Garden and bring my buddies Terri Clark and The Isaacs with me? Well, that’s just the extra icing on an already triple-layered, stuffed and filled, iced and frosted cake!”

Reba’s current set of fall shows starts on October 13th in Lafayette, LA.

REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT, 2023 Dates

March 9 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 10 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

March 11 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena

March 17 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

March 18 Moline, IL Vibrant Arena at the Mark

March 23 Reno, NV Reno Events Center

March 24 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center**

March 25 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena

March 30 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

March 31 Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena

April 1 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

April 13 Manchester, NH SNHU Arena

April 14 Hershey, PA GIANT Center

April 15 New York, NY Madison Square Garden