Beloved Musician, Hall of Famer and Legendary Entertainer Loretta Lynn Dead at 90

HURRICANE MILLS, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Loretta Lynn, the real-life coal miner’s daughter turned singer-songwriter whose authenticity, toughness, and larger-than-life story inspired generations of female musicians and turned the turmoil, troubles and universal themes of everyday life into an art form, passed away today, (October 4). She was 90.

Lynn celebrated that milestone birthday this past April with birthday salutations from the industry worldwide. Tim McGraw and his wife, Faith Hill, said Lynn has always been “timeless and ageless.”

Her family confirmed her death in a statement released to the media. “Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills.” The family also asked for privacy as they mourned her death and said her memorial would be announced at a later date.

For Lynn, her songs came from the heart, exploring the hardships, poverty, and danger she experienced while growing up in a cabin near Van Lear, KY – with no plumbing or electricity. In her 1970 smash hit, “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” Lynn told the story of her upbringing.

In 1976, her best-selling autobiography, Coal Miner’s Daughter, was made into a film with the same title starring Sissy Spacek and Tommy Lee Jones. Spacek won the Academy Award for Best Actress that year for her role in portraying Lynn. Lynn had cemented herself as part of country music’s story, folklore, and history.

Lynn was married at the tender age of 15 to a moonshine runner nine years her senior, Oliver “Doolittle” Lynn, and was a mother of two by the time she hit the age of adulthood (18) and had six children total. She was married to Oliver until he died in 1996. People reports she began writing songs on a $17 guitar her husband bought as a gift and began singing in honkytonks to make extra money.

In an interview with CBS News the same year Oliver passed, Lynn said:

“I married Doo when I wasn’t but a child, and he was my life from that day on. But as important as my youth and upbringing were, there’s something else that made me stick to Doo. He thought I was something special, more special than anyone else in the world, and never let me forget it. That belief would be hard to shove out the door. Doo was my security, my safety net. And just remember, I’m explainin’, not excusin’… Doo was a good man and a hard worker. But he was an alcoholic, and it affected our marriage all the way through.”

In 1960, she signed her first record deal and released her first single, “I’m a Honky Tonk Girl.” A string of hits followed: “Don’t Come Home A’ Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind),” “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man),” and “Fist City.”

“She is the single most important female singer-songwriter of the 20th century,” said rock performer Jack White, who produced Lynn’s Grammy-winning Van Lear Rose album in 2004.

Throughout her remarkable career, Lynn received eight CMA Awards and was honored with CMA’s Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Lynn became the first woman to receive the CMA Award for Entertainer of the Year in 1972. She was the first recipient of the CMA Award for Female Vocalist of the Year in 1967 and won that award twice more (1972, 1973). Her frequent duet partner Conway Twitty won the CMA Award for Vocal Duo of the Year four consecutive years from 1972 to 1975. Lynn was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988.

The country music legend continued to make appearances and tours until she suffered a stroke in 2017 and broke her hip when she fell at home while playing with her dog.

The entertainment industry is paying its respects to the country music legend.

Sarah Trahern, CMA CEO – “It is not enough to say today that Country Music has lost Loretta Lynn, but rather the world has lost a true music legend. Loretta was a woman whose contributions and impact inspired countless artists and transformed the Country genre into a universal art form. She was a Country Music Hall of Fame member and the first woman to receive a CMA Award for Entertainer of the Year. As a trailblazing songwriter, she bravely wrote about socially and culturally relevant topics that came to define a generation. I’ll personally remember Loretta for her spirit, artistry, and genius that rivaled contemporaries like Bob Dylan, John Lennon, and Paul McCartney.”

Terrible news about Loretta Lynn passing away… Prayers to her family. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 4, 2022

Grand Ole Opry – “60 years of Opry membership, countless memories, songs, and stories. Our Opry family turns to music when words fail. Thank you for all you’ve given to the Opry. We love you ❤️.”

Loretta was a trailblazer for women, a country music icon, and a beacon of light to all those around her. We will miss you, @LorettaLynn. Your legacy will live on forever here at the Mother Church. pic.twitter.com/32JVEwaVor — Ryman Auditorium (@theryman) October 4, 2022

She was an inspiration.

R.I.P. Loretta Lynn ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VqwmkcOAqy — Carole King (@Carole_King) October 4, 2022

Mick Foley – “RIP Loretta Lynn – One of the very best to ever do it. I love all the hits, but the entire “Van Lear Rose” from 2004 is my favorite. The title song gets me every single time.”

KY Governor Andy Beshear – “Today, all of Kentucky mourns the loss of our very own Loretta Lynn. She was a legend who blazed a trail in country music while telling the stories of Appalachia and Kentucky. She will be greatly missed, but her words and impact will live on forever.”

loretta lynn paved the way for so many of us women in country music. what a legacy she leaves behind 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/b92uVPjZoQ — leann rimes cibrian (@leannrimes) October 4, 2022

Loretta. 💔 — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) October 4, 2022

Country music star Travis Tritt said it best: “They don’t make ’em like her anymore.”

(Pictured Above: Loretta Lynn, Florida Theatre – 2015 (Image Credit: Laura L. Rode/CelebrityAccess)