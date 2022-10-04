Depeche Mode Announce A New Album And Tour

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Depeche Mode announced plans for a new album and a world tour, marking their first live shows in almost half a decade.

The album, called Memento Mori, is due in early 2023, and will be Depeche Mode’s 15th studio album and their first since the passing of founding member Andy “Fletch” Fletcher, who died on May 26th.

“We started work on this project early in the pandemic, and its themes were directly inspired by that time,” Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore said in a statement. “After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning.

“Fletch would have loved this album. We’re really looking forward to sharing it with you soon, and we can’t wait to present it to you live at the shows next year,” David Gahan added.

Along with the album, Depeche Mode revealed plans for a tour in support of the release with a limited series of North American arena dates starting March 23rd, before the band heads to Europe for their summer stadium tour.

The U.S. leg of the tour includes performances at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Chicago’s United Center, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum and Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, among others.

After wrapping in the U.S., Depeche Mode heads to Europe with shows starting on May 16th including stops at Stade de France in Paris, Berlin’s Olympic Stadium, Milan’s San Siro Stadium, and London’s Twickenham Stadium.

Depeche Mode’s most recent tour dates back to 2018 when they concluded their Global Spirit Tour after performing for more than 3 million fans over the course of 130 shows across Europe and North America.

Depeche Mode’s 2023 Tour

03/23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

03/25 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

03/28 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

03/30 – Las Vegas, NV – T – Mobile Arena

04/02 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

04/05 – Chicago, IL – United Center

04/07 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

04/09 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre

04/12 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

04/14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

05/16 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

05/20 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis Antwerpen

05/23 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena

05/26 – Leipzig, DE – Leipziger Festwiese

05/28 – Bratislava, SK – Národný Futbalový Štadión

05/31 – Bordeaux, FR – Matmut Atlantique

06/02 – Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound Festival

06/04 – Dusseldorf, DE – Merkur Spiel-Arena

06/06 – Dusseldorf, DE – Merkur Spiel-Arena

06/09 – Madrid, ES – Primavera Sound Festival

06/11 – Bern, CH – Stadion Wankdorf

06/14 – Dublin, IE – Malahide Castle

06/17 – London, UK – Twickenham Stadium

06/20 – Munich, DE – Olympiastadion

06/22 – Lille, FR – Stade Pierre Mauroy

06/24 – Paris, FR – Stade de France

06/27 – Copenhagen, DK – Parken

06/29 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park

07/04 – Lyon, FR – Groupama Stadium

07/07 – Berlin, DE – Olympiastadion

07/12 – Rome, IT – Stadio Olympico

07/14 – Milan, IT – San Siro

07/16 – Bologna, IT – Stadio Renato Dall’Ara

07/21 – Klagenfurt, AT – Wörthersee Stadion

07/23 – Zagreb, HR – Arena Zagreb

07/26 – Bucharest, RO – Arena Națională

07/28 – Budapest, HU – Puskás Aréna

07/30 – Prague, CZ – Letňany Airport

08/02 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy

08/06 – Tallinn, EE – Tallinna Lauluväljak

08/08 – Helsinki, FI – Kaisaniemen Puisto

08/11 – Oslo, NO – Telenor Arena