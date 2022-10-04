Depeche Mode Announce A New Album And Tour

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Depeche Mode announced plans for a new album and a world tour, marking their first live shows in almost half a decade.
The album, called Memento Mori, is due in early 2023, and will be Depeche Mode’s 15th studio album and their first since the passing of founding member Andy “Fletch” Fletcher, who died on May 26th.
“We started work on this project early in the pandemic, and its themes were directly inspired by that time,” Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore said in a statement. “After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning.
“Fletch would have loved this album. We’re really looking forward to sharing it with you soon, and we can’t wait to present it to you live at the shows next year,” David Gahan added.
Along with the album, Depeche Mode revealed plans for a tour in support of the release with a limited series of North American arena dates starting March 23rd, before the band heads to Europe for their summer stadium tour.
The U.S. leg of the tour includes performances at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Chicago’s United Center, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum and Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, among others.
After wrapping in the U.S., Depeche Mode heads to Europe with shows starting on May 16th including stops at Stade de France in Paris, Berlin’s Olympic Stadium, Milan’s San Siro Stadium, and London’s Twickenham Stadium.
Depeche Mode’s most recent tour dates back to 2018 when they concluded their Global Spirit Tour after performing for more than 3 million fans over the course of 130 shows across Europe and North America.
Depeche Mode’s 2023 Tour
03/23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
03/25 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
03/28 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
03/30 – Las Vegas, NV – T – Mobile Arena
04/02 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
04/05 – Chicago, IL – United Center
04/07 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
04/09 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre
04/12 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
04/14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
05/16 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
05/20 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis Antwerpen
05/23 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena
05/26 – Leipzig, DE – Leipziger Festwiese
05/28 – Bratislava, SK – Národný Futbalový Štadión
05/31 – Bordeaux, FR – Matmut Atlantique
06/02 – Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound Festival
06/04 – Dusseldorf, DE – Merkur Spiel-Arena
06/06 – Dusseldorf, DE – Merkur Spiel-Arena
06/09 – Madrid, ES – Primavera Sound Festival
06/11 – Bern, CH – Stadion Wankdorf
06/14 – Dublin, IE – Malahide Castle
06/17 – London, UK – Twickenham Stadium
06/20 – Munich, DE – Olympiastadion
06/22 – Lille, FR – Stade Pierre Mauroy
06/24 – Paris, FR – Stade de France
06/27 – Copenhagen, DK – Parken
06/29 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park
07/04 – Lyon, FR – Groupama Stadium
07/07 – Berlin, DE – Olympiastadion
07/12 – Rome, IT – Stadio Olympico
07/14 – Milan, IT – San Siro
07/16 – Bologna, IT – Stadio Renato Dall’Ara
07/21 – Klagenfurt, AT – Wörthersee Stadion
07/23 – Zagreb, HR – Arena Zagreb
07/26 – Bucharest, RO – Arena Națională
07/28 – Budapest, HU – Puskás Aréna
07/30 – Prague, CZ – Letňany Airport
08/02 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy
08/06 – Tallinn, EE – Tallinna Lauluväljak
08/08 – Helsinki, FI – Kaisaniemen Puisto
08/11 – Oslo, NO – Telenor Arena